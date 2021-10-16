CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Canon sued for disabling scanning and faxing when their printers are out of ink

By Surur
mspoweruser.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePrinter companies are well known for abusive ink pricing, and not allowing you to print in black when your colour ink has run out. Companies have been able to justify this by saying they use some colour ink to enhance black printing, but Canon USA is currently having to defend a...

mspoweruser.com

Comments / 0

Related
Design Taxi

Canon Faces Lawsuit For Disabling Scanners To Apparently Force People To Buy Ink

A photo of the Canon PIXMA MX925 printer. Image ID 141382836 © via Oleksandr Lutsenko | Dreamstime.com. If you’ve purchased a printer, you’ll know that replacing the ink cartridges in the device cost nearly as much as the machine itself. It’s one of the banes of technology, and even with gadgets getting more advanced each year, it seems we’re still stuck with the same printer problems from the 2000s.
ELECTRONICS
SlashGear

Someone has finally sued Canon over a ridiculous disabling policy

Anyone who’s ever purchased a printer knows how it goes. You buy the printer for couple hundred dollars, get it home, and eventually, you run out of the ink that comes with it, and a replacement ink cartridge is nearly the cost of the printer. Many have used a laser printer where the manufacturer disables it as soon as the toner cartridge reaches some arbitrary level even though pages are still coming out of the printer without problems.
LAW
canonrumors.com

Canon tech specialist talks the Canon EOS R3

This site contains affiliate links to products and services. We may receive a commission for purchases made through these links. We have about 5 more weeks to wait before the Canon EOS R3 hits the streets for the lucky few. Canon tech specialist Dave Parry talks to Clifton Camera about...
ELECTRONICS
PC Perspective

A Class Action Suit Fired At Canon For Tying Low Ink To Scanning

The printer industry, or at least Canon, seem to have forgotten the lesson HP learned twice. It was back in 2005 when HP was originally taken to court, for programming in an expiry date to their ink cartridges to ensure that no matter how much ink remained, after a certain amount of time had passed you needed to buy a new cartridge. After several years of legal battles, HP was forced to discontinue that practice and to reimburse affected users, up to a total of $5million in compensation.
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Printers#Scanning#Ink#Canon Usa
Business Insider

Man files class-action lawsuit against Canon, seeking more than $5 million in damages over printers that won't scan documents when ink cartridges are low

A Queens man filed a class-action lawsuit against Canon, saying some of the electronics giant's All-in-One printers won't scan documents unless they have ink cartridges installed. "In truth, the All-in-One Printers do not scan or fax documents when the devices have low or empty ink cartridges," said David Leacraft, the...
LAW
Trusted Reviews

Trusted Reviews Awards 2021: The Canon PIXMA TS7450 wins Best Printer

The Canon PIXMA TS7450 has won the Best Printer Editor’s Choice category at the Trusted Reviews Awards 2021. The Canon PIXMA TS7450 edged out the Brother MFC-L3710CW, Epson EcoTank ET-2750 and Epson XP-7100 to win the category. The device seriously impressed reviewer Thomas Newton when he tested the device in February. In it, he praised the printer’s excellent print quality, rapid speed and reasonably cheap running costs, awarding it 4.5/5 recommended.
ELECTRONICS
CBS Chicago

Ed’s Tech Notes: Walgreens New Drone Delivery, Amazon New Pay Option, Facebook Rumored Rebrand

CHICAGO (CBS)– Today in tech notes, a new way to pay without your wallet, a huge social media platform could get a rebrand, and a new drone delivery service is beginning test flights. Walgreens is teaming up with ‘Wing’ in north Texas. The drone service promises to fly orders from the store to your home in just minutes. Customers can choose items including over-the-counter medications from an app. The service is expected to roll out in the next few months. Amazon is rolling out a new contactless payment system that scans the palm of your hand called ‘Amazon One.’ To sign up, customers insert a credit card, then hold their palm over this camera. It scans lines, ridges, and veins. The palm scanners are already in more than 70 locations across the country. And reports say Facebook could announce its new name this week. Tech news site “The Verge” says the company wants to be known for more than social media. The re-branding comes as Facebook faces criticism over its business practices. A company spokesperson says they are not commenting on the report calling it “rumor or speculation.”
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
makeuseof.com

How to Scan From Any Printer to Your Computer

Even in this day and age where almost everything is online and virtual, it still can't be helped that you will get some physical documents. And the best way to preserve these documents is to scan them and save them on your hard drive, cloud storage, or NAS. To do...
COMPUTERS
Benzinga

Amazon Unveils New Service Allowing Customer To Purchase And Pick Up Products From Local Retailers

Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) has debuted a new feature which allows customers to purchase products locally. What Happened: On Friday, the online retail giant began offering a service called “Amazon Local Selling” which makes it possible for customers to purchase items from third-party sellers on the company's marketplace and then pick them up at the seller's local shop.
INTERNET
mspoweruser.com

After pressure Microsoft reverses .Net 6 Hot Reload decision

Microsoft has been involved in a growing brouhaha over their commercially motivated decision to remove support for Hot Reload from the coming release of .Net 6. Hot Reload is a useful feature that allows developers to modify the source code of an app while it is running and see the results immediately. Instead of shipping it with the open-source .Net 6 Microsoft instead decided to make it a paid feature of Visual Studio 2022.
SOFTWARE
mspoweruser.com

Skype for the Web once again supports all browsers

When Microsoft transitioned to a Chromium-based browser they become somewhat less motivated to support non-Chromium platforms, and when Microsoft released a new version of Skype for the Web in 2019 it only supported Edge, Chrome and Opera, and did not support Safari or Firefox. Microsoft eventually delivered support for Safari...
INTERNET
mspoweruser.com

New Windows Office Insider Preview Build(Beta Channel)

Microsoft has released a new Office Insider Preview Build 14613.20000 for Windows users that registered in the Beta Channel of the Office Insider program. The new build adds notable fixes to Word, Excel, Outlook, and PowerPoint, but includes no new features. You can read the full official changelog below to know about what’s been fixed.
SOFTWARE
mspoweruser.com

The Microsoft Surface Duo 2 gets its first post-launch firmware update

The Microsoft Surface Duo 2 has only been officially released two days ago, and Microsoft is already ready with its first post-launch firmware update. As can be expected the update is designed to address any bugs not caught before shipping. It takes the firmware to version 2021.827.34 and has the following changelog:
ELECTRONICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy