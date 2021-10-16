CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Oklahoma State

Oklahoma GameDay: X-Factors

By Ryan Chapman
AllSooners
AllSooners
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YGPix_0cTONvOg00

The TCU Horned Frogs enter Norman as the Sooners are expected to make a big change at quarterback. Ahead of the contest, the SI Sooners staff takes a look at the key matchups that could tilt the matchup in favor of the Oklahoma Sooners.

John Hoover: Bring the Heat

In the past year, a span of 14 consecutive wins, Oklahoma has 50 quarterback sacks (first in the nation), 107 tackles for loss (7.6 per game for a total of 460 yards), 18 interceptions (sixth nationally) and at least one takeaway in 13 games (OU is plus-13 in turnover margin). The Sooner defense, however, struggled in its last two games, giving up 420 yards and 31 points to Kansas State and 516 yards and 48 points to Texas. Big plays by the defense haven’t been quite as prevalent. Recapturing that aggressive mindset and productivity against TCU (and projecting it over the second half of the season) can help deliver exactly what this fan base has been starved for for two decades: a championship.

Ryan Chapman: Moving IT to DT

Last week, the Oklahoma Sooners bottled up talented running back Bijan Robinson in the second half. While momentum during the fourth quarter especially was in OU's corner, a lot of Oklahoma's defensive success came after defensive end Isaiah Thomas slid over to defensive tackle. If Jalen Redmond is unable to anchor the defensive line in the middle, Alex Grinch again needs to move Thomas to the interior to help wreak havoc and ensure there's plenty of penetration in the TCU offensive line from the opening kick. Horned Frogs running back Zach Evans is another explosive playmaker, and the Sooners need to hit him early in often in the backfield to keep Evans from ever taking off in Norman.

Josh Callaway: The Crowd

A big part of what made last weekend’s Red River Showdown so memorable was just how electric the crowd was from start to finish. Many have maligned the Oklahoma fans for not being engaged all game long and, generally speaking, not creating that unbelievable atmosphere that a program like OU should be able to have every single weekend. So many people have talked about how fantastic the energy was last Saturday, so that momentum has a big chance to carry over into this game and have a severe impact on TCU’s play. If, and when, Caleb Williams is announced in the starting lineup, it should send the crowd into a frenzy that should continue from beginning to end.

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the AllSooners message board community today!

Sign up for your premium membership to AllSooners.com today, and get access to the entire Fan Nation premium network!

Follow AllSooners on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest OU news.

Comments / 0

Related
AllSooners

Oklahoma Slips Down AP Poll After Close Call in Lawrence

It wasn’t the prettiest showing, but the Oklahoma Sooners once again found a way to win on Saturday knocking off the Kansas Jayhawks 35-23 to improve to 8-0 on the season and extend the nation’s longest winning streak to 16 games. True freshman quarterback Caleb Williams continued to dazzle, bouncing...
OKLAHOMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Oklahoma Sports
Local
Oklahoma Football
State
Oklahoma State
AllSooners

Oklahoma-Kansas QuoteBook

Once again, the Oklahoma Sooners managed to rally from a slow start and pull out a tough win on Saturday rallying from a 4th quarter deficit to knock off the Kansas Jayhawks 35-23 to remain undefeated on the season at 8-0. After another nail-biting win, Sooner players and coaches discusses...
COLLEGE SPORTS
AllSooners

Oklahoma-Kansas Observations: LIVE In-Game Blog

LAWRENCE, KS — Keep up with the SI Sooners live blog throughout today's Oklahoma-Kansas game. Just refresh your browser to see the latest posts. I don’t know what I just witnessed. Caleb Williams is of a different breed. - JC 2:04 p.m. I can’t believe what Caleb Williams just did.
LAWRENCE, KS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Isaiah Thomas
Person
Ryan Chapman
AllSooners

Oklahoma-Kansas: One Big Thing

There’s one thing Oklahoma needs from its trip Saturday to Kansas: no more injuries. The unbeaten Sooners are beaten up. And time is the only thing that will help heal OU’s wounds. On defense, lineman Jalen Redmond, cornerback Woodi Washington, nickel back Jeremiah Criddell and safety Delarrin Turner-Yell have all...
FOOTBALL
AllSooners

SI Sooners (Postgame) Podcast, Ep. 90

SI Sooners publisher John Hoover and deputy editor Ryan Chapman can't believe a lot of what they witnessed on Saturday in Lawrence as Oklahoma survived a major scare at Kansas. From OU's lack of preparedness to KU's unexpected fight to Caleb Williams' swooping in and saving the day with his fourth-quarter heroics, OU's 35-23 victory had plenty of shocking elements.
COLLEGE SPORTS
AllSooners

WATCH: Oklahoma Defense Highlights - Kansas

Watch some of the key moments from when Kansas had the ball in Oklahoma's 35-23 win over the Jayhawks on Saturday, Oct. 23. Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the AllSooners message board community today!. Sign up for your premium membership to AllSooners.com today,...
KANSAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kansas State#American Football#Tcu#The Oklahoma Sooners#Ou
AllSooners

Oklahoma-Kansas: Our Picks

Lincoln Riley has an interesting dilemma: as this thing gets out of hand, when does he put in Spencer Rattler? But what if it doesn’t get all that out of hand? The Sooners are literally limping into their open date — still down the road after next week’s game with Texas Tech — and are missing key personnel. The defense is wracked with injuries, and now they’re starting to pile up on offense. It’s so bad that Lincoln Riley canceled the usual Monday practice in favor of a light walk-through and film session. He wouldn’t do that for anybody but Kansas. The Jayhawks are clearly not a good football team. But news that OU players essentially got a day off from their normal routine will agitate and inspire them (and could send the wrong message to the Sooners). Also, all those injuries haven’t magically healed overnight (and if they did, why would guys rejoin the team for a game at Kansas?). And frankly, Oklahoma’s defense hasn’t been very good the last three weeks and is susceptible to big pass plays. OU is a 38-point favorite and wins comfortably, but it’s not the blowout many expect.
COLLEGE SPORTS
AllSooners

Oklahoma-Kansas: Three Keys to the Game

Oklahoma’s offense has gotten right since Caleb Williams became the quarterback. In one start against TCU and the second half of the Texas game, he’s 34-of-48 (71 percent) for 507 yards with six touchdowns and no interceptions. He’s also run the football for 154 on just 13 carries (11.8 average).
NORMAN, OK
AllSooners

Kansas Jayhawks: By the Numbers

The No. 3-ranked Oklahoma Sooners head to Lawrence this weekend looking to move to 8-0 for the first time since 2004. OU quarterback Caleb Williams is expected to make his second start, as the true freshman has revitalized the Sooner offense. But while the offense has taken steps forward in...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Texas Christian University
NewsBreak
Sports
AllSooners

Oklahoma's Lincoln Riley Makes Midseason Watch List

Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley is among 16 coaches on the midseason Bobby Dodd Award watch list. The list was unveiled Thursday by the Bobby Dodd Coach of the Year Foundation and the Peach Bowl. The Dodd Trophy goes to college football’s top coach “while also stressing the importance of scholarship,...
OKLAHOMA STATE
AllSooners

Patty Gasso Working to Guard Against Complacency During Fall Softball

NORMAN — Oklahoma softball is still coming down off their National Championship-winning high. The Sooners have kicked off their fall slate with three impressive victories in front of packed crowds at Marita Hynes Field. Patty Gasso’s Sooners have beaten North Central Texas College 24-0, Oklahoma Baptist 31-0 and Seminole State...
NORMAN, OK
AllSooners

AllSooners

Oklahoma City, OK
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
151K+
Views
ABOUT

AllSooners is a FanNation channel covering University of Oklahoma athletics

Comments / 0

Community Policy