WASHINGTON—Wall Street regulators said Wednesday they plan to require companies in some cases to admit wrongdoing when they settle civil enforcement actions. The announcement is a return to a policy started during the Obama administration that the Securities and Exchange Commission largely abandoned during the Trump administration. The SEC has historically allowed companies and individuals to settle enforcement probes without admitting or denying the agency’s allegations, a practice that has made some liberal critics question the value of its policing efforts.

ECONOMY ・ 11 DAYS AGO