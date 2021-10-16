CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Black Adam': Dwayne Johnson Debuts First Look at DC Anti-Hero

By Adam B. Vary
New Haven Register
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter over a decade of development, fans finally got a first look at “Black Adam,” the feature film starring Johnson as the DC Comics anti-hero and sworn nemesis of Shazam!. More from Variety. Johnson unveiled the teaser on Saturday to open DC Fandome, the virtual fan event designed to...

asapland.com

Star Wars: The New Trilogy Might Have Gorgeous “Gal Gadot”

Star Wars: The New Trilogy Might Have Gorgeous “Gal Gadot” It is said that in Lucasfilm, they are very interested in recruiting the actress who plays Wonder Woman. Although Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker will arrive at closing the Skywalker saga. The franchise will go for a long time since Disney and Lucasfilm have big plans.
MOVIES
Deadline

Zachary Quinto, Lukas Gage, Simon Rex, Judith Light & Audra McDonald Lead FilmNation’s ‘Down Low’

EXCLUSIVE: We have learned that Zachary Quinto, Lukas Gage, Simon Rex, Judith Light and Audra McDonald are set for FilmNation Entertainment’s Rightor Doyle feature directorial debut Down Low.  The news comes in the wake of Rex receiving a Gotham Award nomination in the Lead Performance category for A24 and FilmNation’s Red Rocket and Gage’s HBO series The White Lotus receiving a nomination in the Breakthrough Series – Long Format slot. Newcomer Sebastian Arroyo also rounds out the cast of the comedy feature written by Gage and Phoebe Fisher. Pic, produced by FilmNation Entertainment’s Ashley Fox and Lucas Wiesendanger and Sui Generis Pictures’ Ross Katz, centers around a...
MOVIES
IndieWire

‘Dune’ Star Jason Momoa on How Denis Villeneuve Literally Brought Him Off a Mountain to Star in Sci-Fi Epic

Jason Momoa brings a swashbuckling charm to the role of House of Atreides swordmaster Duncan Idaho in “Dune.” The “Aquaman” and “Justice League” actor lends his superhero muscle to Denis Villeneuve’s adaptation of the novel by Frank Herbert, who described the character as being more or less a ladies’ man with dark luxurious hair and a piercing gaze. But Momoa’s turn as Duncan also allows the actor to tap into a deep reserve of camaraderie with Timothée Chalamet’s Paul Atreides, who looks to Duncan with boyish admiration and as a mentor figure. That kind of saucer-eyed reverence Paul has for Duncan was...
MOVIES
Variety

Ryan Gosling in Talks to Play Ken Opposite Margot Robbie’s Barbie in Warner Bros. and Mattel Movie

Margot Robbie’s Barbie has seemingly found her Ken in Ryan Gosling. The two-time Oscar-nominee is in final negotiations to star in the upcoming Warner Bros. and Mattel film, directed by Greta Gerwig, who also co-wrote the script with Noah Baumbach. Robbie also does double duty on the project; in addition to starring as the iconic Mattel doll, she’s producing the movie under her LuckyChap Entertainment banner, which is coming off an Oscar-winning run for last year’s “Promising Young Woman.” Producers on “Barbie” also include LuckyChap’s Tom Ackerley and Josey McNamara; Mattel’s Robbie Brenner and Ynon Kreiz; and David Heyman. Plans to adapt Barbie’s...
MOVIES
Aldis Hodge
Noah Centineo
Dwayne Johnson
Zachary Levi
Pierce Brosnan
E! News

Director Patty Jenkins Shares Exciting Update About Wonder Woman 3

Watch: Gal Gadot Calls "Wonder Woman" Success "Amazing" Wonder Woman 3 is indeed a go and will star not one but two familiar faces. In December, Warner Bros. Pictures announced that it will "fast-track development on the third installment" of the hit movie franchise to star returning actress Gal Gadot as Diana Prince and be written and helmed again by director Patty Jenkins. On Saturday, Oct. 16, at the DC Fandome 2021 event, the latter confirmed that the new film was definitely still in the works and shared a new detail about the movie's casting.
MOVIES
Deadline

Jonathan Majors To Star in ‘Magazine Dreams’ With Jennifer Fox And Dan Gilroy Producing

EXCLUSIVE: With his latest film The Harder They Fall bowing in theaters today, Emmy-nominated actor Jonathan Majors isn’t looking to slow down anytime soon. He is now set to star in Magazine Dreams, the new bodybuilding drama from Elijah Bynum. Bynum is writing and directing, with Majors also set to serve as an executive producer on the project under his Tall Street Productions. The script was included on the 2020 Black List. The film follows an amateur bodybuilder who struggles to find human connection in the exploration of celebrity and violence. Nightcrawler producers Jennifer Fox and Dan Gilroy are on board to produce....
MOVIES
#Dc Fandome#Dc Universe#Anti Hero#Dc Comics#The Justice Society#Cyclone#New Line Cinema#Noshirvani#Ladies Gents
epicstream.com

Dwayne Johnson Declares Black Adam Can Easily Kill Superman

The first teaser trailer for Black Adam was released during the recent DC FanDome event in which it gave us a glimpse of the titular antihero's powers where we witnessed him killing a man in just a matter of few seconds. For years, there have been discussions about how the Man of Steel himself, Superman, will fare against Black Adam. Now, the actor behind the antihero has shared his thoughts.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Black Adam: First Look at the Justice Society of America Revealed at DC FanDome

DC FanDome returned for its second year with the virtual event giving fans new looks at the various projects DC has coming in film, television, comics, video games and more and that included new looks at the highly-anticipated film, Black Adam. Not only did the film get a special look during Saturday's event, but fans got their very first look at the Justice Society of America as well - Hawkman (Aldis Hodge), Atom Smasher (Noah Centineo), Cyclone (Quintessa Swindell), and Doctor Fate (Pierce Brosnan).
MOVIES
GoldDerby

‘The Harder They Fall’ reviews: ‘Dynamite’ Netflix Western features a ‘stellar’ Black cast

Six months after she stole the Oscars with her epic walk through Union Station, Regina King brings her trademark charisma back to the screen in Netflix’s “The Harder They Fall.” Directed and co-written by Jeymes Samuel – Boaz Yakin shares screenwriting credit – “The Harder They Fall” is a Western set in the postbellum period that pits Jonathan Majors against Idris Elba in a revenge narrative. Samuel has assembled an impressive cast that also includes Zazie Beetz, Delroy Lindo, Lakeith Stanfield, Edi Gathegi, and others. It opened in a limited theatrical release on October 22 in advance of its November...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Box Office: ‘Dune’ Opens Strong With $5.1 Million in Thursday Previews

“Dune,” an ambitious adaptation of Frank Herbert’s famously unadaptable sci-fi epic, opened to a lordly $5.1 million in Thursday previews. The film will unspool across 4,100 theaters in the U.S. and Canada on Friday and is projected to generate $30 million to $40 million in its first three days of release. “Dune” centers on a group of aristocratic families who are vying for control of a desert planet that contains a natural resource, dubbed “spice,” of enormous value. The Warner Bros. and Legendary production is debuting simultaneously on HBO Max, which could depress ticket sales. That’s part of a larger corporate...
MOVIES
The Independent

Despite hybrid release, 'Dune' draws well on the big screen

Denis Villeneuve s “Dune” debuted with $40.1 million in ticket sales in its opening weekend in North America drawing a large number of moviegoers to see the thundering sci-fi epic on the big screen despite it also being available to stream in homes. Warner Bros. launched the Legendary Entertainment production simultaneously in theaters and on HBO Max. When the studio first charted that course for all its 2021 releases due to the pandemic, how the strategy would affect “Dune” — one of the year's most anticipated spectacles — was always one of the biggest question marks. Villeneuve vehemently...
MOVIES
AFP

'Dune,' on big and little screens, tops N.America box office

New sci-fi thriller "Dune," a classic that almost demanded big-screen treatment, topped the North American box office this weekend with a take estimated at $40.1 million, industry watcher Exhibitor Relations reported Sunday. Yet that solid three-day showing for Denis Villeneuve's adaptation of the Frank Herbert opus came even as studio Warner Bros. released the film simultaneously for small-screen streaming via HBO Max, an increasingly common pandemic-era practice. With an all-star cast led by Timothee Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac, Jason Momoa and Zendaya, the film tells the tale of a family in the distant future fighting for survival on a treacherous desert planet. "Dune," with a plainly relevant environmental subtext, has taken in $180 million overseas, and Villeneuve, whose growing sci-fi catalogue includes "Blade Runner 2049" and "Arrival," hopes to make this the first in a two-part saga.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

John Boyega Shock: Star Wars Actor Gets Recast After Abandoning $25 Million Netflix Project

John Boyega reportedly left everyone hanging during the production of his supposed Netflix film. Star Wars actor John Boyega is already no stranger to controversy and over the past year alone, the British-Nigerian actor was the subject of several news headlines following his much-talked-about battle with Disney and Lucasfilm over their treatment of BIPOC actors like him. That issue has already been resolved when he and Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy had a serious discussion about his grievances.
MOVIES
GamesRadar+

Dune may feature the most expensive movie costume ever made

Dune is a visual spectacle, as you might expect from director Denis Villeneuve. The movie's costumes are a big part of that, particularly the ornate dresses worn by Lady Jessica (Rebecca Ferguson). In fact, the dress that she wears when House Atreides first arrives on Arrakis could be a record-breaking get-up.
MOVIES
WWD

A Closer Look at Dakota Johnson’s Bejeweled Gucci Dress at London Film Festival

Dakota Johnson stunned in a nude, bejeweled dress by Gucci at the London Film Festival. On Wednesday, the actress walked the red carpet in a custom long-sleeved gown by the Italian brand, which featured jewels embroidered throughout and ostrich feather cuffs. Her hair was styled in long, loose curls and the actress kept her makeup simple with a nude pink lip. She topped off the look with gold heels by Gianvito Rossi and diamond earrings by Messika. She was styled by Kate Young, who also works with the likes of Margot Robbie, Selena Gomez and Sophie Turner.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS

