Op-Ed by Senator John Kane, serving Delaware and Chester Counties. About six months ago, President Biden signed the American Rescue Plan, a historic investment in the working families and communities who had been hit hardest by the coronavirus pandemic. At the time, I applauded that bill – it was proof of what good government can do, of how we can invest in working people to build our economy back. In addition to funding federal programs, the American Rescue Plan also provided money directly to the states. Pennsylvania was allocated $7 billion, for programs to help Pennsylvanians through their pandemic recovery. I hoped my Republican colleagues in Harrisburg would act quickly to get this money, your tax dollars, back into our communities.

CHESTER COUNTY, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO