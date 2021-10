You can already buy the Volkswagen ID.4 all-electric crossover. In the near future, production will shift from Germany to Tennessee in order to get more Americans into the carmaker's first ground-up EV. And there'll be plenty more to come, such as the production-spec ID.Buzz minibus. By 2030, VW is aiming for 50 percent of all sales to be EVs. By 2025, it foresees EV price parity with combustion-engined cars. But its main goal is to surpass Tesla as the world's No. 1 EV seller in just over three years' time. That won't be easy to accomplish but VW Group CEO Herbert Diess is determined it must be done. But Diess has another goal in the race to become the world's most influential automaker.

CARS ・ 4 DAYS AGO