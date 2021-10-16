Take a look at these homes on the market in Seligman

(Seligman, AZ) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Seligman will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

28875 Hillcrest Drive, Seligman, 86337 1 Bed 1 Bath | $160,000 | 474 Square Feet | Built in 2018

Easy living at this Almost Brand new, furnished home on over 2 acres with views of mountains all around. All Electric home on-grid. Neat as a pin, laminate floors, one bedroom and one bath. Plenty of space to use a hide-a-bed for guests....or let them park a camper or RV amongst the Juniper trees on the property. A large deck expands your living space to the outdoors where wildlife and night sky viewing make for daily entertainment. Gorgeous sunsets and sunrises from this well-positioned property as only Arizona skies can offer. Easy year-round access and short drive from the paved Ft Rock Road. The home comes furnished and lenders are available for financing. Make your viewing appointment today

For open house information, contact Doreen R Letson, United Country AZ Country RE at 623-777-9082

53915 Granada Circle, Seligman, 86337 3 Beds 1 Bath | $149,000 | Manufactured Home | 1,216 Square Feet | Built in 1998

DON'T MISS THIS -- READY TO MOVE IN 3 BR 1.75 BATH ON 1.53 FENCED ACRES -- EASY ACCESS ONLY ABOUT 725 FT FROM PAVEMENT -- with APS ON GRID POWER. Seller has remodeled the home with new double pane windows, new french doors, reclaimed hard wood floors throughout, bathrooms have been tiled including new light fixtures and faucets along with low water toilets and a new(er) Rheem propane water heater. The master bath has an oversized shower stall that has been fully tiled as well as the 2nd tub/shower bath. The exterior features a 24ft x 40 ft wood framed greenhouse NOTE: full cover has never been used and is in the container out of the weather. There is even a good starter chicken coop and room for a horse with this larger lot.

For open house information, contact William E Craig, Just Ducky Homes & Land at 928-699-8342

Lot 890 Svr, Seligman, 86337 0 Bed 1 Bath | $169,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,569 Square Feet | Built in 2009

DID YOU SAY YOU WANT OFF THE GRID? THIS HOME IS SO OFF THE GRID THAT IT DOES NOT EVEN HAVE A ROAD NAME NOR HOUSE NUMBER. BUT WHAT A BEAUTIFUL WOODED HIDE-AWAY WITH LOTS OF SOLITUDE, HUNTING, HIKING, WHATEVER YOUR HEART DESIRES. COMES WITH A VERY COMFORTABLE, CUSTOM BUILT, BEAUTIFUL CEDAR CABIN WITH A SPACIOUS 500 sf.ft. OPEN LOFT BEDROOM UPSTAIRS & A FULL BATHROOM WITH TUB & SHOWER DOWNSTAIRS. A MUST SEE FOR ADVENTURESOME HEARTS. PLUS A VERY WELL MAINTAINED 1 BEDROOM 1 BATH TRAVEL TRAILER ONSITE THAT IS HOOKED INTO THE SEPTIC SYSTEM. HOUSE HAS NO KITCHEN, BUT ALL PLUMBING, ELECRICAL, ETC IS IN FOR STOVE, SINK, WASHER, DRYER, ETC. TWO WATER TANKS - 1500 gallon & 2500 gallon. LISTING AGENT MUST ACCOMPANY SHOWINGS. GPS coodinates: 35.1112103,-113.068007

For open house information, contact Terri Leahy-Kline, United Country London Bridge Realty at 928-453-7767

39351 N Chase Rock Road, Seligman, 86337 2 Beds 2 Baths | $269,000 | 1,400 Square Feet | Built in 2002

Beautiful set up ! Super easy access just off Anvil Rock Rd. Gorgeous views of cross mountain. Great land for horses and nicely treed. The property is adjacent to state land on the east. Miles of riding by horse or quad! Very comfortable 2 bd home with bonus room... office/bedroom. Concrete pad with awning being installed off the side entrance to the house. 2000gallon submerged water tank and 24 volt solar system. Access is county maintained as well as Sierra Verde Ranch. POA dues allow access to community water well. This one is a GREAT start!

For open house information, contact Elizabeth Jones, United Country AZ Country RE at 623-777-9082