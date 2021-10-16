Take a look at these homes for sale in Gardiner

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gardiner, MT

Gardiner News Flash
Gardiner News Flash
 8 days ago

(Gardiner, MT) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Gardiner. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bmK02_0cTOKboL00

308 5Th Street W, Gardiner, 59030

1 Bed 1 Bath | $499,000 | Single Family Residence | 576 Square Feet | Built in 1975

Small home in Gardiner Mt on a quiet street. Close to the post office, supermarket and Yellowstone National Park. New metal roof. Great opportunity to build two new units on the back of lot. Owners use property as their vacation get away.

For open house information, contact Chris Lyness, ERA Landmark Western Land at 406-222-8700

Copyright © 2021 Big Sky Country MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GARMT-359359)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1b1rTf_0cTOKboL00

406 Scott Street, Gardiner, 59030

1 Bed 1 Bath | $545,000 | Single Family Residence | 957 Square Feet | Built in 1937

This home has been a business(office of the Yellowstone Raft Co). And a residence . Great location for a business . Currently leased as employee housing until Oct 1 No inside showings until tenants are out. Property has private parking in back. Accessible ramp from back yard and parking to main entrance. Large windows with south views into Yellowstone Natl Park. Highly visible location about 1/4 mile from Yellowstone Park. And has been a happy home for many people over the years.

For open house information, contact Chris Lyness, ERA Landmark Western Land at 406-222-8700

Copyright © 2021 Big Sky Country MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GARMT-361849)

