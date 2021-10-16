Meadview-curious? These homes are on the market

(Meadview, AZ) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Meadview will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

415 E Stanton Drive, Meadview, 86444 3 Beds 2 Baths | $189,000 | Manufactured Home | 1,372 Square Feet | Built in 2005

Meadview Home that is all Set Up for you Now and shows like a model! Sparkling Clean and Dressed Up with all the appointments for immediate enjoyment. 3Bed/2Bath Split Plan with Cathedral Ceilings, Large Eat-In Kitchen, Semi-Formal Dining Room and Living Room with Wood Burning Fireplace for added ambiance. Beautiful Panoramic Views of the Grand Wash Cliffs and West Rim of the Grand Canyon from inside the home and outside as well on Covered Stamped Concrete Deck. Near Launch Ramp to Lake Mead for exceptional boating, fishing and recreational opportunities. ATV Trails throughout the area. Near Downtown District for convenient amenities including shops and restaurants. Come See all that Meadview has to offer!

30380 N Dutton Drive, Meadview, 86444 3 Beds 2 Baths | $149,000 | Manufactured Home | 1,160 Square Feet | Built in 2001

20 minutes to South Cove Lake Mead - Sharp one owner residence - Meticulously maintained - Security doors - 30 x 40 garage/ 10 x 16 doors - Block retainer - Window screens - Central Meadview - City water - Paved road - Joshua trees - South Rim view - This home is ready for it's new owner - Please call for details

30370 N Stillwater Drive, Meadview, 86444 2 Beds 1 Bath | $109,000 | Manufactured Home | 715 Square Feet | Built in 1998

Clean little Vacation Home with a nice size garage and RV hook-up. Lot has been graded and cleared for those who don't want to do yard work. Spend your valuable time having fun and enjoying all the outdoor activities in and around Meadview. Take in the trails for adventure in the back country or a trip to the lake for fishing, boating, swimming and more. A New metal roof was added to the home in 2020, garage also has metal roof. Reconditioned air condictioner was put into service in summer of 2020. Freshly painted outside porch rails, house and garage. Make an appointment today!

218 W Calico Drive, Meadview, 86444 3 Beds 2 Baths | $150,000 | Manufactured Home | 1,024 Square Feet | Built in 2008

Great 3 Bedroom, 2 Full Bath Manufactured Home in Unit 4. Located on a Acre with Fabulous Views of the Grand Wash Cliffs. This home has lots of potential. Living area is an open floor plan to make it feel spacious. Closed in Porch and Extra Storage Area gives you plenty of room for storage. Lots of room to add a garage. Kitchen has a hook up for Propane stove, Bright White Cabinets, Eat in Counter. Main Bedroom has attached bath with Walk-in Closet. Electric Dryer with hook-up for Washer in Separate Area. Close to South Cove on Lake Mead. Great Fishing and Water Sports. ATV Trails Abound. Come and Enjoy all that Meadview has to Offer.

