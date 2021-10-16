CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buxton, NC

On the hunt for a home in Buxton? These houses are on the market

Buxton Post
Buxton Post
 8 days ago

(Buxton, NC) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Buxton. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FicVr_0cTOKZzl00

48142 Nc Highway 12, Buxton, 27920

4 Beds 3 Baths | $445,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,487 Square Feet | Built in None

If you have been looking for that perfect Buxton home with tons of storage and a 2 car garage, it is here! This home offers a traditional floor plan with hardwood floors on the first floor and master bedroom/bathroom. The laundry room, living room with built-in shelving and fireplace, 9' ceilings, 1/2 bath, beautiful kitchen with solid counter tops and tile back splash are also located on the first floor. The top floor has tall ceilings, 3 additional bedrooms, a bonus room and full bath. There is lots of extra closet space on the upper level and the tall ceilings in the garage offer plenty of storage too. The exterior was painted in 2020, new stove in September 2021, the other appliances and additional upgrades have been done over the last several years are listed in Associated Documents. This home is move in ready!

For open house information, contact Trafton Reynolds, NC 12 Realty at 252-995-6212

Copyright © 2021 Outer Banks Association of Realtors&#174;. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-OBARNC-116159)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YUcJB_0cTOKZzl00

46065 Cape Point Way, Buxton, 27920

4 Beds 6 Baths | $950,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,998 Square Feet | Built in None

Sea De-Light is a beautiful rental home close to the sweeping beam of the Cape Hatteras Lighthouse. This spacious home has 4 bedrooms, 4 full baths and two half baths giving everyone there own space. The lower level has a nice game room that leads out to the heated pool space. Mid level is full of bedrooms and access to a cozy screened in porch. One more floor and you find a large living, dining and kitchen area with views of both ocean and sound. Loads of decks on all floors. To top it all, there is a cargo lift for all your groceries and luggage. Easy walk to the Buxton beaches and nourishment coming in 2022. Come see Sea De-Light today.

For open house information, contact Suzie Scholten, Midgett Realty - Hatteras at 252-986-6321

Copyright © 2021 Outer Banks Association of Realtors&#174;. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-OBARNC-115614)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nbQ2h_0cTOKZzl00

42174 Greenwood Place, Avon, 27915

6 Beds 7 Baths | $899,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,536 Square Feet | Built in None

Semi-OCEANFRONT, with a little over 3500 square feet of living space with a pool, hot tub, game room and direct beach access. Become the 3 owner of this custom built home. Beautiful well maintained home, semi-oceanfront on a wooded corner lot with public beach access only steps away. Wind Chimes has the complete Hatteras Island vacation home package with a private pool, hot tub and game room. This 6 bedroom and 6.5 baths has over 3500 square footage for the whole family to enjoy. Located on the south end Avon Village and a short distance from the public 4x4 access. Suitable for primary or second home.

For open house information, contact Tricia Watson, Vacasa North Carolina dba Vacasa - Avon at 252-489-4333

Copyright © 2021 Outer Banks Association of Realtors&#174;. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-OBARNC-115206)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZvZBS_0cTOKZzl00

40198 Leslie Lane, Avon, 27915

3 Beds 2 Baths | $539,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,152 Square Feet | Built in None

3 bedrooms, 2 Full Bathrooms, The "Erskine House" has been totally renovated inside and out in 2021! New Roof, New Siding, New Floors, New Plumbing, New Electrical, New HVAC, New Juniper Interior Walls throughout, New Cypress Ceilings throughout, New Flooring, New fixtures, New Kitchen Counters, New Water Heater, it is like New Construction! You will be amazed! This lovely remodel is ready for your final touch and personal style! 3 bedrooms and a full bathroom are located on the first level, and the top level has an open living floor plan, which boasts of solid butcher block and granite counters in the Kitchen, with a full bathroom. Multiple level, sun & covered porches! Large storage room for all your beach gear. C-2 commercial zoning opens up endless possibilities on this large, wooded lot! Leslie lane beach access is just across the street on Due East, a short and easy walk to the beach! Schedule your showing today!

For open house information, contact Liz Midgett, Midgett Realty - Avon at 252-986-6321

Copyright © 2021 Outer Banks Association of Realtors&#174;. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-OBARNC-116483)

See more property details

Buxton Post

Buxton Post

Buxton, NC
