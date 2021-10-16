CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coffee Springs, AL

Take a look at these homes on the market in Coffee Springs

Coffee Springs Updates
 8 days ago

(Coffee Springs, AL) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Coffee Springs will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Do3PQ_0cTOKY7200

300 N Hill Street, Enterprise, 36330

3 Beds 2 Baths | $89,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,350 Square Feet | Built in 1963

Great home for a first time home buyer or investor. Been a great source of income for many years. Owner has several rental properties and is liquidating. He says he will entertain all serious offers. New paint inside. The home is a 3 bedroom 1 and 1/2 bath with a bonus room, possible 4th bedroom. Also has a large storage room right next to the carport. Home has a brand new deck, great for drinking that morning brew while gazing at the scenic back yard. Home has original hard wood floors just freshly stained and brand new carpet in the bonus room. This is a great buy! Schedule your personal showing today!

For open house information, contact PHILIP W DANA, COLDWELL BANKER PRESTIGE HOMES AND REAL ESTATE at 334-347-7971

Copyright © 2021 Montgomery Area Association of Realtors MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MAARAL-503089)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YyWCe_0cTOKY7200

105 Grayton Lane, Enterprise, 36330

3 Beds 3 Baths | $282,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,462 Square Feet | Built in 2006

Very nice home. Priced to sell! Split floor plan. Tons of storage. Laundry room with a sink & cabinets. Nice garage with a storage room. Large master with a sitting area. Office. Covered back porch and spacious fenced in yard. Natural gas and side walks in this community.

For open house information, contact Linda Simmons, Team Linda Simmons Real Estate at 334-347-8441

Copyright © 2021 Dothan Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-DARAL-184168)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aCHbV_0cTOKY7200

204 Filmore, Geneva, 36340

3 Beds 2 Baths | $85,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,240 Square Feet | Built in 1983

Cute 3BR/2BA brick cottage with fenced yard. Nice, screened porch off the back. Single car garage. Outdoor fire pit for entertaining and shed/barn. Fully fenced, back yard with privacy fence. Roof 5 yrs old, HVAC 2 years. Great House!

For open house information, contact Sam Strickland, Century 21 James Grant Realty at 334-793-2200

Copyright © 2021 Dothan Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-DARAL-183904)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1c50xB_0cTOKY7200

114 Wesley Drive, Enterprise, 36330

3 Beds 1 Bath | $30,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,140 Square Feet | Built in 1960

Building has had a roof leak. Mold is present. Enter at your own risk.

For open house information, contact PHILIP W DANA, COLDWELL BANKER PRESTIGE HOMES AND REAL ESTATE at 334-347-7971

Copyright © 2021 Montgomery Area Association of Realtors MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MAARAL-503792)

