Take a look at these homes on the market in Coffee Springs

(Coffee Springs, AL) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Coffee Springs will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

300 N Hill Street, Enterprise, 36330 3 Beds 2 Baths | $89,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,350 Square Feet | Built in 1963

Great home for a first time home buyer or investor. Been a great source of income for many years. Owner has several rental properties and is liquidating. He says he will entertain all serious offers. New paint inside. The home is a 3 bedroom 1 and 1/2 bath with a bonus room, possible 4th bedroom. Also has a large storage room right next to the carport. Home has a brand new deck, great for drinking that morning brew while gazing at the scenic back yard. Home has original hard wood floors just freshly stained and brand new carpet in the bonus room. This is a great buy! Schedule your personal showing today!

105 Grayton Lane, Enterprise, 36330 3 Beds 3 Baths | $282,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,462 Square Feet | Built in 2006

Very nice home. Priced to sell! Split floor plan. Tons of storage. Laundry room with a sink & cabinets. Nice garage with a storage room. Large master with a sitting area. Office. Covered back porch and spacious fenced in yard. Natural gas and side walks in this community.

204 Filmore, Geneva, 36340 3 Beds 2 Baths | $85,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,240 Square Feet | Built in 1983

Cute 3BR/2BA brick cottage with fenced yard. Nice, screened porch off the back. Single car garage. Outdoor fire pit for entertaining and shed/barn. Fully fenced, back yard with privacy fence. Roof 5 yrs old, HVAC 2 years. Great House!

114 Wesley Drive, Enterprise, 36330 3 Beds 1 Bath | $30,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,140 Square Feet | Built in 1960

Building has had a roof leak. Mold is present. Enter at your own risk.

