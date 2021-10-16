Take a look at these homes on the Longville market now

(Longville, MN) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Longville will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

3718 County 54 Ne, Longville, 56655 2 Beds 2 Baths | $450,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,872 Square Feet | Built in 1981

Escape to your peaceful Little Boy Lake home. Surrounded by mature pines, this year-around 2 bedroom, 1 3/4 bath home has plenty of room to sleep more with its lower level walk-out and 4 season porch. The living area showcases a beautiful knotty pine, vaulted ceiling, with knotty pine continuing throughout. The 4 season porch spans the lakeside of the home, great for watching the sunrise over the lake. The lower level walk out features a full kitchen, making dining and entertaining while enjoying the lake a breeze. Your level lot leads to 104’ of lakeshore where you can enjoy watching the stars by the fire pit or family games in the yard. This home includes a detached 3 stall garage. There are also 2 sheds for all your toys. Little Boy Lake with access to Wabedo Lake is 2700 acres and is known for its exceptional fishing with trophy-size Muskie, Walleye, Northerns and Bass. With so many groomed trails, winter is a great time to snowmobile, snow shoe and cross country ski.

For open house information, contact Melanie Mix, Heartland Real Estate at 218-363-6100

105 Girl Lake Circle, Longville, 56655 3 Beds 2 Baths | $338,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,372 Square Feet | Built in 2021

LONGVILLE-"INNSBROOK" COTTAGES ON GIRL LAKE COURT. YOUR FRIENDS, FAMILY, CHURCH AND SOCIAL LIFE CENTER AROUND THE VIBRANT COMMUNITY OF LONGVILLE. SO, YOU'RE SELLING YOUR LAKE HOME BUT DON'T WANT TO LEAVE THE AREA. HERE IS THE ANSWER TO YOUR PRAYERS. THIS BRAND NEW MAINTENANCE FREE 3 BR/ 1 3/4 BA HOME SITS ON A PINE STUDDED LOT WITH CITY SEWER AND BLACKTOP. INCLUDED IN THE HOME ARE STOVE, REFRIGERATOR, MICROWAVE, SOFTENER, DISHWASHER, WASHER DRYER A FINISHED INSULATED HEATED GARAGE, VAULTED CEILINGS DONE IN TONGUE AND GROOVE, AN A/C MINI SPLIT AND AN INNSBROOK FIREPLACE WITH TOTAL ELECTRIC FOR UTILITIES. THE HOME IS SUPER INSULATED FOR YEAR ROUND COMFORT AND SINGLE LEVEL LIVING.

For open house information, contact Douglas Zaske, Heartland Real Estate at 218-587-4424

4282 38Th Street Ne, Remer, 56672 2 Beds 1 Bath | $169,000 | Single Family Residence | 736 Square Feet | Built in 2002

Outdoor folks... Here's a great opportunity to inexpensively be right in the middle of it all! Cute, cozy cabin close to ATV/snowmobile trails, many lakes, and thousands of acres of public land for all your hunting needs! Private but yet convenient to Longville and the Anchorage Inn (bar/restaurant). Set up for year round use with low maintenance and plenty of room in the yard for RV's or tents. The 24 x 32 pole shed w/concrete floor provides storage for toys of every season! Don't miss out on this great opportunity as I am sure this one won't last long in this market.

For open house information, contact Kevin Merten, Bill Hansen Realty/Longville at 218-363-2306

4676 28Th Avenue Ne, Longville, 56655 4 Beds 4 Baths | $535,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,822 Square Feet | Built in 1989

Sip your morning coffee and watch the Gorgeous sunrises from this beautiful 4 bedroom 4 bath Lake Inguadona home with 2 car attached garage and 32x36 detached with room for your toys complete with paved drive

For open house information, contact Mark Tietjen, Rusty's Up North Realty at 218-363-2897