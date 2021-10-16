Take a look at these homes on the Yoder market now

(Yoder, CO) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Yoder will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

17251 County Road 2 Road, Rush, 80833 4 Beds 2 Baths | $349,990 | Single Family Residence | 1,760 Square Feet | Built in 1987

Isn't it time to start enjoying true Country living? Get away from the traffic and daily bustle and hustle. Live on 35 acres for you to do as you please. Raise chickens, pigs, sheep or whatever; ride horses or breed dogs, or what ever suits your fancy. No Covenants here. Property features Main house with 4 bedroom and 2 full baths; an attached greenhouse; old sheds; an old greenhouse for growing your own vegetables and a large warehouse setup for growing if desired. The home on site features approximately 1800 square feet; a fireplace; a laundry room; large kitchen with newer stainless steel appliances and lots of cabinet space; a metal roof installed in 2016; a new front porch for outdoor dining or just plain relaxing; the master bedroom has its own attached bath and a walk in closet; a dining room that walks out to the back. The 50'x30' utility warehouse is equipped with A/C, and grow lights but can be use for other purposes. Property is fenced in the front and it has a large fenced dog run in the back. The property's corners have been marked. Come check it out and enjoy amazing peace and quiet.

For open house information, contact Gloria M Stivala CDPE GRI MRP, 00001995-Equity Colorado at 888-313-5928

4455 N Yoder Road, Yoder, 80864 3 Beds 2 Baths | $250,000 | Single Family Residence | 969 Square Feet | Built in 2016

Good Fix-N-Flip Property. Sold AS-IS! Clean-up inside and out as well as repairs to electric, plumbing, windows needed. Potential to own a home with sweat equity. Single-Wide (built 1998) Not-Purged, Mobile Home on 35 Acres with Well and Septic --- PLUS Large Outbuilding to store your RV & Toys. Outbuilding was a former grow operation. .

For open house information, contact Carlos Gonzalez-Brito, Exp Realty LLC at 888-440-2724

13190 S Lauppe Road, Yoder, 80864 3 Beds 2 Baths | $439,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,682 Square Feet | Built in 2000

If you're looking for your own piece of country living, this is a home that you don't want to miss. It's off the beaten path and from the moment you pull into the gated entry you'll see why. With an almost 360 unobstructed view of the great Colorado expanse, you'll soak in the incredible sunrises, the sunsets over Pikes Peak and the wide expanse of stars at night. The mountain views are simply breathtaking as you can see Pikes Peak, the Front Range, Sangre de Cristos, and the San Juans in the background. The house sits where no one could build high enough to block your views. The home is ready for you to move right in, as all of the work has already been done! From the moment you approach the newly painted house, enter the new front door and step into the spacious entryway, you will notice that the home is freshly painted throughout (including the ceilings) and has new carpet and Luxury Vinyl Plank flooring. The kitchen features updated solid-wood constructed cabinetry, new countertops, butcher block island, huge stainless steel apron sink, newer appliances, a nicely-sized pantry and a large eat-in area. The open-concept living room boasts vaulted ceilings and large west facing windows to take in the great mountain views and to enjoy the gorgeous sunsets over Pikes Peak. The living room opens up the den (currently used as a fourth bedroom) and the formal dining room. The dining room features newer french doors opening up to the rear patio and leads to the large garden that has been tended to over the last several years, building up the nutrient quality of the soil and offering prolific harvests.

For open house information, contact Adrian Baca, 00008891-Keller Williams Partners at 719-955-1999

4765 S Johnson Road, Rush, 80833 4 Beds 2 Baths | $450,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,920 Square Feet | Built in 2004

Well equipped ranch Cattle/Horse 40-acre property with ranch style home. This 2004 modular home has 4 bed/2 bath, oversized 2 car garage, laundry/mud room, formal dining room, large kitchen with breakfast bar, large wood burning fireplace with custom build-ins. The master bedroom has 2 large walk-in closets and an on suite 5-piece bathroom. The home has A/C and central heat. Washer and dryer are included and the dryer can use gas or electric hook-ups with steam drying feature. Home has a new roof (2020) and a new furnace (2021). The barn (2-4 stalls, tackle room, working chicken coop with anti-predator security, electricity & water/sink) has a large outside horse arena 154'x94' and a 40' round pen. Large workshop with 110/220 electricity, propane furnace, 2 extractor fans, pool table, cabinets and 2 work benches. 3-room workshop with loading/unloading doc and roll up door, insulated and electricity. Large metal Quonset for RV, Boat or Equipment (electric 110/220V). See EXTRAS section comments for more specifics on the outbuildings. There are 3 well faucets on property. Home can be purchased with an additional 2 parcel land (40 acres each) . All land is fenced and secure for animal grazing. You can make extra income from renting land for cattle grazing from local ranchers. See MLS listing for land MLS #3635093 (0 S Johnson Road) & MLS #8918057 (00 S Johnson Road).

For open house information, contact Amy Kunce-Martinez, The Cutting Edge at 719-999-5067