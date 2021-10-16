Top homes for sale in Point Roberts

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Point Roberts, WA

Point Roberts Journal
Point Roberts Journal
 8 days ago

(Point Roberts, WA) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Point Roberts will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03JBoy_0cTOKVSr00

1994 E Saturna Place, Point Roberts, 98281

3 Beds 3 Baths | $799,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,582 Square Feet | Built in 2011

One of a kind artists/gardeners retreat! 2 separate properties with the house on one lot and the studio on the other. Crystal Water Beach community with beach and water rights. Fruit trees, garden space, next to a horse pasture and located in a quiet cul-de-sac. Adorable very open floor plan with the master, with full bath, on the main. Upper floor has 2 more bedrooms with private full bath, and a bridge over downstairs great room leading to a private deck with ocean views. Ample storage in insulated crawl space. Breathe in the ocean air and relax! Point Roberts is a safe, quiet and unique 5 square mile peninsula surrounded by ocean on three sides.Canada on the other. Just 30 min from YVR and one hour from Bellingham. This is a gem!

For open house information, contact Ingrid Johnson, Keller Williams - Bellingham at 360-738-7070

Copyright © 2021 Keller Williams Realty, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-KW-11701503)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kOhyW_0cTOKVSr00

73 Toronto Way, Point Roberts, 98281

3 Beds 2 Baths | $469,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,358 Square Feet | Built in 1966

Newly renovated, mid century, modern rancher, looks like a model show home. It is absolutely stunning throughout and ready to move in. Features of this home include three bedrooms, an open concept living area, gourmet kitchen with island seating, stainless steel appliances and custom designed countertops. The wood burning fireplace in the spacious living area is essential to cozy up after a long rainy day. This house sits on a sunny corner lot with some trees that provide privacy and is close distance to the beautiful beaches and golfing.

For open house information, contact Kristen Rock, National Real Estate Point Roberts at 360-945-1011

Copyright © 2021 My State MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NYSMLS-11022928)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cPk6Q_0cTOKVSr00

484 Georgia Way, Point Roberts, 98281

3 Beds 1 Bath | $499,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,574 Square Feet | Built in None

Heritage Home, centrally located within walking distance of beaches, marina and shopping. Take a step back in time and savor the old growth Edge Grain Fir Flooring , Doors and Trim throughout. Located on a large 1/3 Acre south facing property with expansive lawn and loads of sun at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac. Spacious living room/dining room area, separate breakfast nook and three large bedrooms. Lots of room to expand. Outbuilding tucked away in the back corner of the property ready to become your studio, workshop or bunkhouse. Check out this link to listing video. https://youtu.be/LEi6UanIHEU

For open house information, contact Greg Heppner, National Real Estate Point Roberts at 360-945-1011

Copyright © 2021 My State MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NYSMLS-11022366)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20mXhf_0cTOKVSr00

385 George Road, Point Roberts, 98281

2 Beds 3 Baths | $499,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,899 Square Feet | Built in 2017

Newly completed home near the end of a quiet cul-de-sac. Super spacious open concept floor plan with large living room and high end finishes. Meticulous kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops complimented by walk in pantry. Large Master Suite is on the main floor. Laundry Room/Mudroom area is huge with office space attached. Upstairs are three more rooms for bedroom, office or media space plus large open exercise area in the middle. This property is fully fenced featuring covered front porch as well as a large rear patio with gazebo and hot tub - even your own sports court.

For open house information, contact Greg Heppner, National Real Estate Point Roberts at 360-945-1011

Copyright © 2021 My State MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NYSMLS-11028244)

Point Roberts Journal

Point Roberts Journal

Point Roberts, WA
Community Policy