Gore Springs, MS

On the hunt for a home in Gore Springs? These houses are on the market

 8 days ago

(Gore Springs, MS) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Gore Springs will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XYceu_0cTOKUa800

67 Cr 485, Calhoun City, 38916

3 Beds 2 Baths | $165,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,475 Square Feet | Built in 1976

Rare find! Spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home sitting on 10 acres and just 5 minutes from Calhoun City square! Galley kitchen and large laundry room. 2 car covered carport and large covered back patio. Property also has a shop with roll up door. Internet available, but not high speed. All info subject to verification.

For open house information, contact Whitney George, TM Realtors at 662-842-3844

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jFIq7_0cTOKUa800

100 Young, Calhoun City, 38916

3 Beds 2 Baths | $179,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,300 Square Feet | Built in 1961

Where can you find 5 acres with a 3300 sf house for under $180,000.00? Home has a fresh coat of paint inside and new carpet in bedrooms! Home features 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, Large Living area and Dining area with huge windows allowing tons of light in. Open Kitchen/Breakfast Areas overlooks the back acreage. The family room features a built in wood-buring fireplace. Home has lots of storage and large pantry in breakfast area. Land includes a concrete floored shop with water and electricity. Great house for entertaining! Move In Ready!

For open house information, contact Becki Ferguson, EXP Realty BOF at 855-647-7397

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=465VUR_0cTOKUa800

15 Cr 408, Calhoun City, 38916

3 Beds 2 Baths | $130,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,718 Square Feet | Built in 1974

Are you looking for a home with acreage? Would you love for your children to experience country living but still be close to town? Check out this fixer-upper with a ton of potential! New appliances! New roof! New central unit. This property includes 14.7 acres and a pond. This home is being sold AS-IS and due to renovations that still need to be made, it will ONLY work for a buyer purchasing with CASH or a buyer getting an IN-HOUSE LOAN. Call me today for details.

For open house information, contact Rexanne Collins, Market Realty at 662-234-9900

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1i7kXY_0cTOKUa800

114 Lackey Dr, Calhoun City, 38916

5 Beds 3 Baths | $196,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,016 Square Feet | Built in 1951

You will not want to miss this gem! PERFECT FOR ENTERTAINING! This charming 5 bedroom, two-story home features granite countertops, a slate roof, saltwater pool, and a 2.9-acre corner lot. Within walking distance to the high school, you'll find this property super convenient. Check out the features in the listing for all the details.

For open house information, contact Rexanne Collins, Market Realty at 662-234-9900

