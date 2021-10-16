On the hunt for a home in Gore Springs? These houses are on the market

(Gore Springs, MS) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Gore Springs will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

67 Cr 485, Calhoun City, 38916 3 Beds 2 Baths | $165,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,475 Square Feet | Built in 1976

Rare find! Spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home sitting on 10 acres and just 5 minutes from Calhoun City square! Galley kitchen and large laundry room. 2 car covered carport and large covered back patio. Property also has a shop with roll up door. Internet available, but not high speed. All info subject to verification.

100 Young, Calhoun City, 38916 3 Beds 2 Baths | $179,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,300 Square Feet | Built in 1961

Where can you find 5 acres with a 3300 sf house for under $180,000.00? Home has a fresh coat of paint inside and new carpet in bedrooms! Home features 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, Large Living area and Dining area with huge windows allowing tons of light in. Open Kitchen/Breakfast Areas overlooks the back acreage. The family room features a built in wood-buring fireplace. Home has lots of storage and large pantry in breakfast area. Land includes a concrete floored shop with water and electricity. Great house for entertaining! Move In Ready!

15 Cr 408, Calhoun City, 38916 3 Beds 2 Baths | $130,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,718 Square Feet | Built in 1974

Are you looking for a home with acreage? Would you love for your children to experience country living but still be close to town? Check out this fixer-upper with a ton of potential! New appliances! New roof! New central unit. This property includes 14.7 acres and a pond. This home is being sold AS-IS and due to renovations that still need to be made, it will ONLY work for a buyer purchasing with CASH or a buyer getting an IN-HOUSE LOAN. Call me today for details.

114 Lackey Dr, Calhoun City, 38916 5 Beds 3 Baths | $196,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,016 Square Feet | Built in 1951

You will not want to miss this gem! PERFECT FOR ENTERTAINING! This charming 5 bedroom, two-story home features granite countertops, a slate roof, saltwater pool, and a 2.9-acre corner lot. Within walking distance to the high school, you'll find this property super convenient. Check out the features in the listing for all the details.

