Houston, OH

Check out these Houston homes on the market

Houston Daily
Houston Daily
 8 days ago

(Houston, OH) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Houston than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25kMaO_0cTOKThP00

9544 Country Club Road, Piqua, 45356

5 Beds 4 Baths | $642,400 | Single Family Residence | 4,654 Square Feet | Built in 1999

Remarkable Custom 5 bedroom 3.5 bath home on 9.7 acres. Easy access to I-75 and US Route 36. Beautiful kitchen with cherry wood cabinets throughout, breakfast area with view of the wooded rear grounds. 1st floor main suite has large bath, whirl pool tub, walk in closet and private deck. An elevator makes all floors accessible. Full finished walk out basement with 51x15 Rec room and wet bar, over size shower in bath new 2018, 2nd kitchen. 2nd floor has 4 bedrooms. Many updates new Geothermal 2016, temperature control each floor. 2 workshop outbuildings, shop has full bath walk in cooler/freezer and 2 fuel tanks. 95x66 barn has half bath, water, electric. Enjoy the retreat like grounds which includes private stocked pond, air conditioned cabin, restored covered bridge to cross the creek. Located adjacent to the Country Club.Please see plat map.

For open house information, contact Christine Price, Galbreath REALTORS at 937-773-7144

Copyright © 2021 Western Regional Information Systems and Technology, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-WRISTINCOH-1001386)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AWUkr_0cTOKThP00

907 Falmouth Road, Piqua, 45356

3 Beds 2 Baths | $154,900 | Single Family Residence | 918 Square Feet | Built in 1967

Move-in ready, completely remodeled and beautifully updated 3brm, 2bthrm home. New kitchen with granite countertops, soft close cabinet, LVP floors, new appliances. Added master bathroom with walk-in shower, updated bathroom, new water heater, new roof with all new sheathing, newer windows and doors, all duct work cleaned to the furnace, new electrical and plumbing, well insulated attic, new lighting throughout, new flooring throughout, updated landscaping, fenced in yard. Staging furniture is available for sale as well. Open house Sunday 10/3 2-4pm.

For open house information, contact Tiffany Shepherd, Fathom Realty at 614-800-1802

Copyright © 2021 Western Regional Information Systems and Technology, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-WRISTINCOH-1013922)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tePe7_0cTOKThP00

2750 Sidney-Freyburg Road, Sidney, 45365

3 Beds 3 Baths | $369,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,430 Square Feet | Built in 1988

Enjoy this fourteen acre All American home with Plum Creek running through the property and amazing views of wildlife from deck. This property has a lot of wonderful features: artisan well continuously flowing; kitchen remodeled in 2012 includes custom hickory soft close cabinets with crown molding, granite countertops & tile backsplash; 40 year roof was installed 8 years ago; reverse osmosis; on demand hot water heater; hook up for generator; gutter guards; invisible fence with 3 collars stay with property; and to top it off an 30x40 pole barn that is very well insulated with electric and access to water and heat; 24x24 detached garage has electric and access to compressed air.

For open house information, contact Paula Hill, Fathom Realty at 937-935-8008

Copyright © 2021 Western Regional Information Systems and Technology, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-WRISTINCOH-1013416)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3P1Eom_0cTOKThP00

300 E Robinwood Street, Sidney, 45365

4 Beds 3 Baths | $235,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,343 Square Feet | Built in 1972

Spacious home conveniently located just a block from the YMCA and a few minutes from I-75. This well maintained home has 4 nice size bedrooms, 2 1/2 baths and large eat in kitchen. With the exception of the washer & dryer, all appliances remain. New furnace & AC and new flooring in the main living room & dining room in 2020. In addition, most of the first floor has been repainted. Outside you will find neat landscaping, a deck and plenty of mature trees.This tastefully decorated home is ready to welcome it's new owner!

For open house information, contact Beth Roe, Realty 2000 Group at 937-492-8055

Copyright © 2021 Western Regional Information Systems and Technology, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-WRISTINCOH-1014157)

Houston Daily

Houston Daily

Houston, OH
