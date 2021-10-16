CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Littlefork, MN

Take a look at these homes on the market in Littlefork

Littlefork News Watch
Littlefork News Watch
 8 days ago

(Littlefork, MN) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Littlefork than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1huuEo_0cTOKSog00

300 Main Street, Littlefork, 56653

3 Beds 2 Baths | $319,000 | Single Family Residence | 4,015 Square Feet | Built in 1920

Wonderful opportunity to live where you work! Major improvements to the building include new metal roof, new windows, and new commercial grade metal siding. Interior renovations include a beautifully finished 2025 sq. ft. 3 BR/2BTH living unit, PLUS a lovely 1825 sq. ft. 3 BR/2BTH “mother-in-law” apartment. A third area on the main floor has 1BR with the remaining area roughed in and ready to be finished. The second story is a “blank slate” with tons of potential. The tuck under garage is a massive space for parking, storage, and workshop area. The adjoining lot next door has been nicely landscaped and fenced. Bring your ideas and be prepared to be “wowed” by all this property has to offer.

For open house information, contact Julie Schumacher, Move it Real Estate Group at 218-327-9889

Copyright © 2021 Range Association of REALTORS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RAORMN-142224)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IsPa0_0cTOKSog00

6318 County Road 8, Littlefork, 56653

1 Bed 1 Bath | $134,000 | Single Family Residence | 496 Square Feet | Built in 2015

This new and all but finished cabin/tiny house sits on 40 acres of prime hunting land and is moments away from world class muskie and walleye fishing on the Littlefork River which is the best kept secret in all of Northern Minnesota! This property is also located just a half hour south of the Rainy River. The house has a loft bedroom, a 3/4 nearly finished bathroom supported by the main kitchen/living area. Great decks on 3 sides with the most unique burls on the logs supporting the deck roofing and entryway! Heated with an electric overhead heater it would be easy to add a fireplace. There is also a 26 x 60 nearly complete pole barn on the property!

For open house information, contact Barry Woods, Move it Real Estate Group/Lake at 218-327-9889

Copyright © 2021 Regional Multiple Listing Service of Minnesota [NorthStarMLS]. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RMLSMN-6086148)

