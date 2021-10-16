CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stanfield, AZ

On the hunt for a home in Stanfield? These houses are on the market

Stanfield News Watch
Stanfield News Watch
 8 days ago

(Stanfield, AZ) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Stanfield. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UAKOp_0cTOKRvx00

40000 W Hopper Drive, Maricopa, 85138

5 Beds 3 Baths | $449,900 | Single Family Residence | 3,267 Square Feet | Built in 2015

VACANT! Spacious 5 bedroom, 2.5 bath, 2-story home! 3-car tandem garage. Kitchen is large with rich, staggered cabinets, granite counter, large island and stainless appliances. NEW Interior paint. Wood look tile through the downstairs common areas/kitchen and bathrooms. Large loft upstairs, along with the bedrooms and laundry room. Backyard is large with covered patio.

For open house information, contact Derek Dickson, Offerpad at 480-470-2210

Copyright © 2021 Arizona Regional Multiple Listing Service, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-ARMLSAZ-6270345)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ps5xt_0cTOKRvx00

43174 W Bailey Drive, Maricopa, 85138

4 Beds 3 Baths | $484,735 | Single Family Residence | 2,860 Square Feet | Built in 2006

Large Covered Front Porch for warming neighborhood and family visits. Enter to a Vaulted Ceiling Living Rm & Formal Dining Rm. Home Office? Den is at the front of the home. All your meals can have sous-chefs in this large kitchen and friends can gather around the island. Vaulted- Ceiling Family Rm opens the big, covered patio cable pre-wired. Split floor plan, Bedroom wing has large bathroom. Owners Suite extra large closet, separate tub and shower long countertop. Owners Suite opens to the covered patio and overlooks the Community maintained landscaped open space. Extra-long driveway for play time, toys & visiting friends plus double wide gate on 3 car garage side. Backyard is large enough for all your dreams & landscaping. Bike trails & wash where you can ride for miles. Community Pool

For open house information, contact Gregory A Victors, YAY Realty at 602-730-1118

Copyright © 2021 Arizona Regional Multiple Listing Service, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-ARMLSAZ-6274740)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yyFKg_0cTOKRvx00

35912 W Santa Monica Avenue, Maricopa, 85138

3 Beds 2 Baths | $364,990 | Single Family Residence | 1,779 Square Feet | Built in 2021

New Collections Series by Ashton Woods located in Tortosa *Marigold plan* Spanish Elevation-*3 bedrooms, *2 baths, *2 car garage* Rockwell Premium palette, stainless steel appliances, garage door opener, Smart Home Security Package, 2'' faux wood blinds, Grass Backyard Landscaping Package, front yard landscaping included! We have selected all options for this home. Energy Star home for comfort, energy efficiency, and environmental sustainability! Estimated completion December 2021! This home is available to write a contract today!

For open house information, contact Ashley Pickens, Arizona Best Real Estate at 480-948-4711

Copyright © 2021 Arizona Regional Multiple Listing Service, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-ARMLSAZ-6277611)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4epgeF_0cTOKRvx00

42604 W Sandpiper Drive, Maricopa, 85138

2 Beds 3 Baths | $439,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,337 Square Feet | Built in 2007

Look no further, this is the one you've been waiting for, move in ready, freshly painted, too many upgrades to list, oversized lot, private backyard. As you enter the home, the office/bedroom is on your left and the formal dining/sitting room is on your right next to the butler's pantry with pull out shelves on the bottom cabinets, a place on the counter for your coffee pot and the walk in storage is perfect stocking up on all your staples. The kitchen has 42'' cherry cabinets with pull out shelves and granite counters is open to the great room. Both the dining area and the master bedroom open to the covered patio. The master bath has separate tub and shower, dual sinks and large walk in closet. The second bedroom is in the front of the house and has private bath and walk in closet. Laundry room has cabinets and a sink. The extended garage has room for 2 cars and your golf cart. Easy care desert landscaping complete this home inthe active adult guard gated community of Province with lakes to fish in, paths to walk on, tennis to play and pools to swim in. The 32,000 sq.ft. community center has a library, fitness center, ceramic room, sewing room and a computer room.

For open house information, contact Debra K Johnson, Cactus Mountain Properties, LLC at 480-688-8444

Copyright © 2021 Arizona Regional Multiple Listing Service, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-ARMLSAZ-6306959)

