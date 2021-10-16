Check out these homes on the Monterey market now

(Monterey, VA) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Monterey than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

These listings are from our classifieds:

219 S Spruce St, Monterey, 24465 3 Beds 2 Baths | $235,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,000 Square Feet | Built in 1895

Back porch/mud room/laundry has a poured concrete floor, large sink, waterless hot water tank and washer/dryer hook-up. Eating nook and kitchen have linoleum covered floors, wood cabinetry, marble counter tops, gas range, refrigerator, and dish washer. 14.11 x 5.6 front porch has poured concrete floors. Ground floor bath has pebble tile flooring and tiled shower. Second floor bath has tiled flooring, bathtub and double sinks. Gas log fireplace in family room as well as a fireplace in the living room. Wood flooring in all rooms except baths and kitchen Taxes include county real estate taxes, town real estate taxes, EMS tax and enterprise tax. new windows 2006, insulate walls, ceilings 2007, fireplace 2009, tank less water heater 2017, sump pump 2020, 2nd floor mini split heat/ac 2020, water filter 2020, exterior painted 2019, roof painted 2020, gas furnace 2021

242 West Main St, Monterey, 24465 2 Beds 1 Bath | $160,000 | Single Family Residence | 836 Square Feet | Built in 1950

Small, one story home located on the quiet west end of the town of Monterey, within walking distance of everything in town including the community walking trail, Big Fish Cidery, and community swimming pool. This home is zoned as both residential and business and currently operates as a successful air BnB Vacation Rental. The spacious backyard borders a creek, there is room for a garden and there is a variety of established perennials. The small size and one story floor plan of this home are ideal for anyone looking for a small home close to all that Monterey has to offer.

72 Diggs Ln, Monterey, 24465 2 Beds 2 Baths | $229,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,600 Square Feet | Built in 1990

2 bedroom 2 bath ranch style home on 1/2 acre with beautiful views of the town of Monterey and the mountains to the west. 2 car attached garage, laundry room, open living , dining and kitchen area with fire place. Easy one level living. Would make a great summer home or full time residence..

236 Mansion House Rd, Mc Dowell, 24458 3 Beds 2 Baths | $299,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,000 Square Feet | Built in 1862

This house is located in McDowell where there is a sense of community, pleasant and tranquil feelings in and around the house. The location in Town along with a large landscaped yard provide an enjoyable/relaxing environment inside and out. This house has received upgrades, and remodels bringing it into the 21st Century, while carefully maintaining the integrity of the house. The beautiful heart pine floors have been renewed, the walls freshly refinished and painted. The kitchen has been transformed into a modern custom built yet classic room. It has the storage, counter space, appliances, to make even the most finicky cook happy. The house has large windows throughout letting the light shine in. Two sunrooms have multiple uses and are inviting to all. One outbuilding connected to the house has a 2 car garage, storage, and workshop. A native trout stream, Crab Run, is located on the property.

