Top homes for sale in Moapa

(Moapa, NV) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Moapa will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

1480 East Red Cloud Drive, Moapa, 89025 4 Beds 2 Baths | $320,000 | Manufactured Home | 1,404 Square Feet | Built in 1997

Horse property on 2.20 acres with front lawn and trees. Large carports, sheds and a basketball hoop. Spacious living room! Kitchen has built in microwave, breakfast bar and wood like laminate. Master bathroom has garden tub and separate shower. 4 bedroom and 2 full baths.

For open house information, contact Clea Whitney, Clea's Moapa Valley Realty LLC at 702-575-4240

1080 East Isola Drive, Moapa, 89025 3 Beds 2 Baths | $300,000 | Manufactured Home | 1,680 Square Feet | Built in 1995

Almost 4 acres with manufactured home in Moapa, NV. Property is partially fenced. Beautiful open and spacious kitchen with breakfast bar, built in microwave and wood like flooring. Master bedroom has walk in closet and master bath has garden tub, separate shower and double sinks.

