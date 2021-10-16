Check out these Tillar homes on the market

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tillar, AR

Tillar Bulletin
 8 days ago

(Tillar, AR) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Tillar than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

120 N Summitt, Dumas, 71639

3 Beds 2 Baths | $89,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,095 Square Feet | Built in 1975

NICE THREE BEDROOM, ONE AND ONE HALF BATHROOM WITH CARPORT AND STARAGE SHED. HOMEOWNER STATED SHE RECENTLY SPENT $20,000 IN REPAIRS. THOSE REPAIRS INCLUDE NEW SIDING, NEW WINDOWS, AND ALL NEW FLOORING EXPCEPT BEDROOMS. BATHROOM IS WAITING ON CARPENTER TO FINISH PAINTING.

For open house information, contact Sherry Bottoms, Bottoms Farm & Home Realty at 870-628-1399

Copyright © 2021 Cooperative Arkansas Realtors Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CARMLS-21028795)

107 Driftwood, Mcgehee, 71654

2 Beds 1 Bath | $70,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,096 Square Feet | Built in None

Please contact Beverly Sims at Sims Realty for more information about this house, or to schedule a showing.

Features: Bar Between Dining Area and Living Room, Brick Veneer – Concrete Slab, Central Heat & Air, Granite Countertops & Bar Top, Large 5′ Chain-link Fenced Back Yard, Large Beautiful Stainless Steel Refrigerator Stays, Large Utility Room & Mud Room, Master Bedroom Furniture from Italy stays also, New Kitchen Cabinets with Pull-Out Drawers, New Stainless Steel Appliances, Pretty Front Porch w/White Pillow Posts, Remodeled Bathroom, Totally Remodeled Kitchen, Very Large Master Bedroom with Two Closets, Wrought Iron on all Windows and Doors

For open house information, contact Beverly Sims, Sims Realty at 870-222-5347

Copyright © 2021 ezMLS, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-EZMLS-R88222)

102 Moss Drive, Mcgehee, 71654

4 Beds 3 Baths | $200,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,280 Square Feet | Built in None

Very Nice Neighborhood! House features a den with fireplace, large kitchen,& large sunroom, and lots of storage space. In Downstairs area it features a master bedroom & master bath. This home is situated on a huge lot that could be equivalent to an acre lot more or less. It has a storage bldg. in back with roll up door. Home has 2280 Sq. Ft and has a Solid Foundation!

Please Call Rita K Kolb 870-501-0184 to arrange an appointment. Call Day or Night!

For open house information, contact Rita Kay Kolb, Sims Realty at 870-222-5347

Copyright © 2021 ezMLS, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-EZMLS-R91005)

Tillar, AR
