Caliente, NV

House hunt Caliente: See what’s on the market now

Caliente News Watch
 8 days ago

(Caliente, NV) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Caliente. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CXmIF_0cTOKNeH00

2538 Wildhorse Mesa, Caliente, 89008

3 Beds 2 Baths | $150,000 | Manufactured Home | 1,440 Square Feet | Built in 2006

Horse Property! 3+acres, Located high on the hill in Highland Knolls. Great Views. Clean Manufactured 3 bdrm. 2 bath home Neutral colors. Great floor plan Central AC and Heating. Detached 2 car garage Also has a large metal building. Located in quiet Lincoln County near fishing and hunting and State Parks. Excellent Location. Most of surrounding homes are Custom Built. Well, Pump House, and Septic System already in. Large Metal Bldg.

For open house information, contact Lois A Alfano, Local Realty at 702-405-9100

Copyright © 2021 Greater Las Vegas Association of REALTORS&#174;, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GLVARNV-2273956)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rNUZX_0cTOKNeH00

390 Front St, Caliente, 89008

2 Beds 3 Baths | $285,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,670 Square Feet | Built in 1935

Great 2 bedroom 2 1/2 bath home with Living room, Family room with wet bar, Kitchen, Office with storage room, Wood burning fireplace, 630 sqft of extra living space or office, 2 parking spaces off of street on highway frontage. OWNER WILL FINANCE!!! House has commercial potential for a business. Don't miss out on this one! Come and see it today!!!

For open house information, contact Benjamin C Segler, Rooftop Realty at 702-233-4663

Copyright © 2021 Greater Las Vegas Association of REALTORS&#174;, Inc. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GLVARNV-2274372)

Caliente News Watch

ABOUT

With Caliente News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

