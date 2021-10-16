CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Easton, KS

Easton-curious? These homes are on the market

 8 days ago

(Easton, KS) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Easton. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

These listings are from our classifieds:

109 N 12Th Street, Atchison, 66002

4 Beds 2 Baths | $99,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,855 Square Feet | Built in 1910

This simple two story home that features a New Roof, Original Hard Wood Flooring, and 24x46 Detached Garage. House includes 4 bedrooms, 2 baths with open living room & off street parking. With some updating this would make a phenomenal home. Inspections are available upon request

For open house information, contact Caleb Barnes, Colonial Realty Inc at 913-367-4464

Copyright © 2021 Heartland Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-HMLSKS-2341451)

1041 Santa Fe Street, Atchison, 66002

6 Beds 4 Baths | $112,000 | Single Family Residence | 4,206 Square Feet | Built in 1857

Take a step back in time as this home is very unique & interesting. Built in 1857 the restoration & remodeling has been started & now you can put it back to its original elegance! It has architectural delights throughout & still offers original details, all wood trim & flooring, beautiful large staircase, 3 fireplaces, waincoating & a stained glass interior front door, lots of windows for natural light. The main level features a large entry, parlor & formal dining room with fireplaces, a library or study. Newer kitchen, office 2 bedrooms 1 1/2 baths & laundry. Upper level offers 4 bedrooms, 2 baths & one potential bath, small kitchenette & family room with fireplace. There are some secret passageways also. This home has a wrap around porch & circle driveway, a 22' X 34' concrete pad for a new garage.

For open house information, contact Vicky Vanwey, Gateway Real Estate & Auction at 913-367-3116

Copyright © 2021 Heartland Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-HMLSKS-2181280)

4008 Garland Avenue, Leavenworth, 66048

3 Beds 2 Baths | $237,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,682 Square Feet | Built in 1999

New interior paint. carpet allowance of 4,000.00 provided at closing

For open house information, contact Theresa Wiggin, Coldwell Banker Reilly & Sons at 913-682-2567

Copyright © 2021 Heartland Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-HMLSKS-2335268)

222 Osage Street, Nortonville, 66060

3 Beds 2 Baths | $155,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,167 Square Feet | Built in 1904

You will love this 2-Story well maintained home! Front porch is waiting for new owners to put a porch swing! Front entryway opens up to a nice sitting room/office. This home has a large living room and plenty of space with 2 bedrooms and bonus room upstairs. Full bath upstairs and down. Main bedroom is on main floor with a walk thru closet to the bathroom. Kitchen & dining room are spacious with your laundry room close by. In the basement you will find the start of a wine cellar, the fenced-in yard and an oversized detached garage make this home a must-see!

For open house information, contact Stacie Appel, Colonial Realty Inc at 913-367-4464

Copyright © 2021 Heartland Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-HMLSKS-2339337)

With Easton News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

