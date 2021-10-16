Easton-curious? These homes are on the market

(Easton, KS) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Easton. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

These listings are from our classifieds:

109 N 12Th Street, Atchison, 66002 4 Beds 2 Baths | $99,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,855 Square Feet | Built in 1910

This simple two story home that features a New Roof, Original Hard Wood Flooring, and 24x46 Detached Garage. House includes 4 bedrooms, 2 baths with open living room & off street parking. With some updating this would make a phenomenal home. Inspections are available upon request

1041 Santa Fe Street, Atchison, 66002 6 Beds 4 Baths | $112,000 | Single Family Residence | 4,206 Square Feet | Built in 1857

Take a step back in time as this home is very unique & interesting. Built in 1857 the restoration & remodeling has been started & now you can put it back to its original elegance! It has architectural delights throughout & still offers original details, all wood trim & flooring, beautiful large staircase, 3 fireplaces, waincoating & a stained glass interior front door, lots of windows for natural light. The main level features a large entry, parlor & formal dining room with fireplaces, a library or study. Newer kitchen, office 2 bedrooms 1 1/2 baths & laundry. Upper level offers 4 bedrooms, 2 baths & one potential bath, small kitchenette & family room with fireplace. There are some secret passageways also. This home has a wrap around porch & circle driveway, a 22' X 34' concrete pad for a new garage.

4008 Garland Avenue, Leavenworth, 66048 3 Beds 2 Baths | $237,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,682 Square Feet | Built in 1999

New interior paint. carpet allowance of 4,000.00 provided at closing

222 Osage Street, Nortonville, 66060 3 Beds 2 Baths | $155,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,167 Square Feet | Built in 1904

You will love this 2-Story well maintained home! Front porch is waiting for new owners to put a porch swing! Front entryway opens up to a nice sitting room/office. This home has a large living room and plenty of space with 2 bedrooms and bonus room upstairs. Full bath upstairs and down. Main bedroom is on main floor with a walk thru closet to the bathroom. Kitchen & dining room are spacious with your laundry room close by. In the basement you will find the start of a wine cellar, the fenced-in yard and an oversized detached garage make this home a must-see!

