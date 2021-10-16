Top homes for sale in Springdale

(Springdale, WA) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Springdale will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

33234 Kaylin Nw, Valley, 99181 4 Beds 2 Baths | $469,990 | Single Family Residence | 2,000 Square Feet | Built in 1960

Beautifully remodeled/upgraded Waitts lake Property is Contractor owned and Brand new from the studs out. Main floor living includes zero level entry, New vinyl flooring, New carpet, Main floor utilities and master with large ensuite bathroom and walk in closet. Additional full bath and two bedrooms also on the main floor, as well as open kitchen with Brand new cabinets, SS appliance package and quartz counter tops. Lovely peekaboo lake views from the living room, with slider out to the deck. Lower level adds a second family room and den/office space which could double as a fourth bedroom - soon to include high end custom epoxy flooring. Optional membership for community lake/beach access available. Call for additional list of upgrades and to schedule a showing.

3079 Hwy 231, Valley, 99181 0 Bed 0 Bath | $195,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,074 Square Feet | Built in 2013

This Business/Residential property is a turn key restaurant with a state of the art hood vent and gas flat top and burners. Sitting in the heart of Valley WA. It would make a very secure daycare facility with a few adjustments to limit the kitchen area access and small outdoor fenced area. With the addition of a bathroom shower it would be a great home with open concept living and spacious layout. Heated floors and a walk in cooler.

3308 A E Jumpoff, Valley, 99181 2 Beds 3 Baths | $499,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,900 Square Feet | Built in 1960

Fantastic, Jump Off Joe, waterfront cabin with 2 car garage and full A.D.U./mother-in-law set up. Whether you're looking for a year-round residence, a weekend get- away, or Airbnb/VRBO...this one is perfect. Beautifully remodeled and move-in ready. Walk out the front door to your beach and dock...enjoy one of the best fishing lakes around. The spacious deck is perfect for morning coffee and taking in the incredible sunsets. Loft bedrooms in both the main house and the over-garage apartment. Super easy access for parking and water access. This lake is all about kicking back and taking in nature. Strictly shown by appointment...contact your Realtor soon!

5161 Gennett, Springdale, 99173 3 Beds 3 Baths | $779,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,370 Square Feet | Built in 1973

Looking for peace and quiet? Look no further! This beautiful 40 acre home offers everything you need and more! Home has 3 bedrooms with a possible 4th and 3 bathrooms. All kitchen appliances stay. Basement offers great space for entertaining along with a wood burning stove. The possibilities are endless with this property. Bring your animals or your toys or both! 30x40 shop is insulated with concrete floor. The barn offers 2 stalls and a tact room. For the green thumb you can enjoy the green house and mature trees( 3 large apple and one plum) There are 4 wells on the property and 2 septic's. Down by the hayloft there is a well and a septic ready for another home or in-law suite or just bring the camper and take advantage of the RV hook up with water. This property is a must see!

