On the hunt for a home in Eatonton? These houses are on the market

221 N Steel Bridge Road, Eatonton, 31024 3 Beds 2 Baths | $565,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,670 Square Feet | Built in 2020

The ultimate lake front lifestyle is right here! You will not want to miss out on this opportunity to own a new home with 138' DIRECT LAKE FRONT VIEWS of the large open water bay. Home was a major renovation and new construction in one project finished in 2020. Large addition to the original footprint and a complete rework of the floor plan, 2nd floor addition, raised back yard to be flat, seawall and dock/boathouse finished in 2018. 2 HVAC, water heater, septic pump system, appliances, Bev fridge, micro, windows, foam sprayed insulation in attic all 2020.Soft close Kitchen cabinets and granite counters, large island, Wide plank luxury vinyl flooring throughout is perfect for the lake! Of course the expansive rear deck overlooking the amazing water view. Upstairs is the huge bonus area and office or possible guest room with its own lake view. Large walk-in attic property insulated. Dock your boat with the electric boat lift and store all the lake toys in the storage room. Approx 10' deep off dock end. This is honestly the best of Lake Sinclair.

103 A Southshore Road, Eatonton, 31024 3 Beds 2 Baths | $245,000 | Mobile Home | 1,392 Square Feet | Built in 1997

Renovated Lake House on a Beautiful Fee Simple Lot on Lake Sinclair. This house has been redone to include an updated kitchen, BRAND NEW Luxury Vinyl Plank Flooring (NO MORE CARPET!!) and an amazing view of the water!! Outside on the lake is where you really want to be and this property doesn't disappoint with a gorgeous huge back deck that is perfect for entertaining. Take a walk down to the water on your concrete walkway that reaches from the deck to the water to the outdoor fire pit area. It also has a floating dock with 95 ft of waterfront seawall with the water being 4-5 feet deep at the end of the dock- perfect to park your boat. And to make it even more convenient right across the water (2 minute drive) is a private community boat ramp so you don't have to go all the way to the marina to get your boat in the water. In the front is plenty of storage for all your toys with a huge outbuilding and covered carport. Make your lake living dreams a reality and come see this property today!!

112 Wingspan Way, Eatonton, 31024 5 Beds 4 Baths | $605,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,581 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Introducing 112 Wingspan Way at The Cottages in Eagles Rest-- CuscowillaGÇÖs newest community. These farmhouse style cottages are the perfect Lake Oconee getaway. Quality built by anaward winning Builder, these lock and leave homes feature open floor plans with high-end finishes, such as shiplap, barn doors, granite counters, beamed ceilings, board and batten/shake siding, gourmet kitchen, loft, wonderful outdoor living spaces and 2.5 car garages. Enjoy Lake Oconee access via The Pointe, the private lakeside peninsula with firepits and Big GreenEgg grills reserved only for Eagles Rest owners. Easy living in one of the SoutheastGÇÖs premiere golf communities with world-class amenities. FREE Golf membership included.

174 Waters Edge Drive, Eatonton, 31024 4 Beds 4 Baths | $1,979,000 | Single Family Residence | 1 Square Feet | Built in 1998

Simply fabulous, truly a move in ready lake home with 2 lakefront lots (1.71 acres and 279ft of shoreline), privately nestled and professionally landscaped. From the moment you drive down the circular drive you'll be enchanted by the setting. This immaculate home will delight indoors and out. Step up on the welcoming front porch, into the foyer and a wall of windows awaits. A large vaulted great room with fireplace, built in's, large windows make it bright and open, gorgeous hardwood floors also flow into the dining area. The kitchen is a dream with a huge island, gorgeous cherry custom cabinets, beautiful counters, high end appliances and a 48' Wolf 6 burner stove and wolf double ovens any gourmet will love. Sub zero frig, wine frig (one of 2), drawer microwave, sub zero ice machine, farm house sink and high end fixtures. Enjoy your morning coffee in the cozy breakfast area, step out on the large deck or on one of the 3 screened in porches...lake views from everywhere. The main floor has an office w/ storage, a powder room and laundry too. Then the master...beautiful trey ceiling, amazing master bath with travertine, bain ultra tub, seperate shower, 2 vanities.....and a master closet (room) that will delight anybody (even a second closet for one of you... The rest of the family will delight in the large terrace level family room with fireplace and wet bar plus 3 amazing guest rooms and 2 additional remodled baths all with new flooring. With a 2 car garage up and an additional 2 car down there's room for all the toys. The outdoor living spaces are incredible, 3 screened porches plus a large lakeside deck and downstairs patio. Max dock with a 7000lb boat lift in like new condition. The updates continue with recently painted main floor, new windows 2017, new decking 2017, new roof 2019, 2 new Marathon water heaters, R44 insulation in attic, new AC units 2016, new irrigation pump 2019....I think you will appreciate this home has been meticulously maintained. All this on a beautifully landscaped lot with water feature and an additional lake lot next door for that added privacy everyone is looking for. This lovingly maintained home will not disappoint....

