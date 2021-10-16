House hunt Rhinelander: See what’s on the market now

(Rhinelander, WI) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Rhinelander will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

7572 Blackberry Dr, Sugar Camp, 54501 3 Beds 1 Bath | $179,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,760 Square Feet | Built in None

SUGAR CAMP RAISED RANCH – This three bedroom, one bath home has a full unfinished lower level (plumbed for a second bathroom), two car detached garage and large storage shed, and is currently outgrowing it’s equine family. Rustic barn wood on many interior walls. Gorgeous dark brick fireplace in the family room. Home is set up to head with an outdoor furnace as well. A little exterior TLC and this house will jump! MUST be viewed to be appreciated. Seller will be keeping all fencing and the three sheds to the south of the property. They will have 14 days after closing to move all fencing, sheds, and horses. DO NOT PET HORSES. DO NOT TOUCH FENCE, it is electric and on. 10301

4611 Deer Trail Rd, Rhinelander, 54501 1 Bed 1 Bath | $62,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,074 Square Feet | Built in None

One bedroom, one bath fixer-upper located on 2.9 acres just north of Rhinelander. The kitchen and bathroom have had some updates and a newer roof installed. The main floor has one-bedroom, full bath, living room, kitchen, and a spacious mudroom. The second floor has another remodeled bedroom and an unfinished area for an additional room. There are two detached garages, and one has been drywalled. Work is needed, but this could be a little diamond in the rough. $98,000. 10229

2816 E Lake George Road, Rhinelander, 54501 1 Bed 1 Bath | $139,000 | Single Family Residence | 848 Square Feet | Built in None

Waterfront View of Lake George! An abundance of nature! This property is maculate kept and sits on 1 acre with the corner lot (Separate Parcel). Property has vaulted wood ceilings in main home and 22X14 sunroom has knotty pine vaulted ceiling with stamped concrete flooring and free-standing pellet stove. Large windows for all the natural light and sliding patio doors to back patio and yard with fire pit for all those fun summer nights. Lake George’s beach is located across the street for easy access to the lake. Perfect lake property that is not on the lake, but yet can enjoy the water and not have to pay lake property taxes. All furnishings come with this property (Cedar Chest in sunroom in not included). Property is move in ready to enjoy the rest of summer. Call realtor today for your personal showing.

125 Harvey St E, Rhinelander, 54501 2 Beds 1 Bath | $64,000 | Single Family Residence | 543 Square Feet | Built in None

MOVE IN READY is this compact 2 bedroom home on a full block basement with detached garage across from Central Elementary School. Close to downtown, parks, medical facilities and all that Rhinelander has to offer. Patio doors off the kitchen leads to a nice sized back deck overlooking the yard. There's an eat-in kitchen and ceiling fans in kitchen, living room and both small bedrooms. This cozy home would make a good starter home or a rental investment property. Call soon to see it before it's gone!

