On the hunt for a home in Las Vegas? These houses are on the market

1009 4Th Street, Las Vegas, 87701 3 Beds 2 Baths | $315,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,267 Square Feet | Built in 1900

Welcome to Las Vegas NM, the Meadow City, known for its variety of Classic homes with gorgeous architecture. Excellent remodel on this extremely well appointed home in a very desired location. Easy access to all your daily needs. The moment you drive up to the stunning, inviting curb appeal, you feel you are in the right place. The updates may be too many to mention, however let's start with the recent: stucco in a very neutral calming color, complementing color pro panel roof, recent wood fence enclosing a very private good size yard. On to the covered porch and into the Living Room with its hardwood floors with easy flow to the Huge front room/den. It is adjacent to a 30.03 x 11.06 game room. Please note the cove ceiling with its stamped professionally redone metal accent above the wet

818 Chugar Dr., Las Vegas, 87701 5 Beds 3 Baths | $155,000 | Manufactured Home | 2,430 Square Feet | Built in 2003

Located at the end of a paved cul de sac with beautiful mountain views, this large home has room for everyone! This large doublewide has a permanent foundation, new washer, dryer, and refrigerator, and fenced back yard! Cash only or possible owner carry with $40,000 down.

533 Railroad, Las Vegas, 87701 0 Bed 0 Bath | $339,000 | 1,775 Square Feet | Built in 1940

Income property in Las Vegas across from the recently remodeled Casteñeda and next to the Rawlins Building! High visibility corner location at Railroad and East Douglas. c. 1375 sq ft commercial space with two entrances - on Railroad and on East Douglas. Large retail space features 10' ceilings, exposed stone walls, plus office, storage, kitchenette, 3/4 bath and w/d. Property also includes three residential rental units! - a two bedroom one bath upstairs with hardwood floors, and two downstairs studio apartments. All have been updated, and have a great rental history. This versatile property offers live/work possibilities, or is an income producer.

3311 Luna Drive, Las Vegas, 87701 3 Beds 2 Baths | $299,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,937 Square Feet | Built in 1950

Welcome home to this spacious 2900+ sq ft brick, ranch-style home in the Camp Luna neighborhood of Las Vegas! This move-in ready single floor home features an open floorplan kitchen (w/ new stainless appliances), dining, living area, with a front office/sitting room. Down the hall, you will find 3 large bedrooms, 2 full baths, and a huge den w/ wood burning fireplace. Next is a spacious private office w/ ample built-in shelving (could also serve as a 4th bedroom), with direct access to the portal and attached garage. Outside and through the breezeway you'll find a light-filled 410 sq ft bonus room, just perfect for your studio, game room, home gym, music room, craft room...you will love it! About a quarter of an acre lot, with separate garden, pet, and BBQ areas, and a 360 sq ft covered portal! Lovely level neighborhood perched on a hill with views of the plains, and just a couple of blocks from Luna Community College. There are too many extra features to list, so you'll just need to take a look at this gem!

