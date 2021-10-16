Check out these homes on the Forrest City market now

(Forrest City, AR) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Forrest City. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

1127 N Washington St., Forrest City, 72335 4 Beds 3 Baths | $259,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,762 Square Feet | Built in None

Lots of space in this total remodel from the studs, including all new plumbing, electrical, heat and air, insulation, luxury vinyl plank flooring, light fixtures, windows, doors, appliances, water heater, all new baths, newly installed alarm system, 8 foot wood privacy fence, all in the heart of town. Woodburning fireplace. Added 2 car garage. Patio area on back of home for drinking your morning coffee or unwinding in the afternoon. This is a must see. Seller did a great job on the remodel!

155 Sfc 336, Forrest City, 72335 3 Beds 2 Baths | $64,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,152 Square Feet | Built in 2018

2018 model Clayton manufactured home with a water view!

