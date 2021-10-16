CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Forrest City, AR

Check out these homes on the Forrest City market now

Forrest City News Alert
Forrest City News Alert
 8 days ago

(Forrest City, AR) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Forrest City. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eFs8a_0cTOKHLv00

1127 N Washington St., Forrest City, 72335

4 Beds 3 Baths | $259,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,762 Square Feet | Built in None

Lots of space in this total remodel from the studs, including all new plumbing, electrical, heat and air, insulation, luxury vinyl plank flooring, light fixtures, windows, doors, appliances, water heater, all new baths, newly installed alarm system, 8 foot wood privacy fence, all in the heart of town. Woodburning fireplace. Added 2 car garage. Patio area on back of home for drinking your morning coffee or unwinding in the afternoon. This is a must see. Seller did a great job on the remodel!

For open house information, contact Missy Jenkins, Coldwell Banker Heritage Homes at 501-825-7500

Copyright © 2021 Cooperative Arkansas Realtors Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CARMLS-21011903)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RuOzC_0cTOKHLv00

155 Sfc 336, Forrest City, 72335

3 Beds 2 Baths | $64,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,152 Square Feet | Built in 2018

2018 model Clayton manufactured home with a water view!

For open house information, contact William Miles, Miles Real Estate at 870-295-3111

Copyright © 2021 ezMLS, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-EZMLS-R90291)

Forrest City News Alert

Forrest City News Alert

Forrest City, AR
