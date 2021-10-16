Check out these Geneva homes on the market

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Geneva, NY

 8 days ago

(Geneva, NY) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Geneva. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2B0axV_0cTOKGTC00

1239 Stone Church Rd Road, Waterloo, 13165

2 Beds 2 Baths | $89,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,446 Square Feet | Built in 1951

Great value for a Country Home! Just over 8 acres with a couple shallow ponds and some wetland areas. Garage has gravel floor. Roof is approximately 10 years old per Seller. Home currently has 2 bedrooms and 2 full baths. Could be remodeled back to 3 bedrooms. The home needs some TLC. There are a few unfinished projects. Seller will be leaving brand new in box tub/shower and all other building materials. Large living room can be used as dining space too. All appliance included.

For open house information, contact Lisa M. Leon, Coldwell Banker Finger Lakes at 315-539-9282

Copyright © 2021 Upstate New York Real Estate Information Services LLC (Rochester). All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GENRIS-R1358889)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28KGGb_0cTOKGTC00

158 Cornwell Street, Penn Yan, 14527

3 Beds 1 Bath | $160,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,244 Square Feet | Built in 1905

Beautiful 3 BR 1 Bath home on half acre landscaped lot in the village.. Two car detached garage with back deck and pool.

For open house information, contact William J. Kays, Keuka Lake & Land Realty at 315-536-7446

Copyright © 2021 Upstate New York Real Estate Information Services LLC (Rochester). All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GENRIS-R1354710)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HZjiP_0cTOKGTC00

6 E Illick Street, Waterloo, 13165

3 Beds 1 Bath | $49,900 | Single Family Residence | 888 Square Feet | Built in 1960

Bring your imagination and turn this house back into the cute home it used to be! Two bedrooms, 1 bath, plus a den/office. With a little configuration you could have a 3rd bedroom or a larger 2nd. Two car garage with a newer roof has plenty of space for your car and extra storage. Sweet corner lot offers many flower beds just waiting to be brought back to their glory. This is truly a diamond in the rough!

For open house information, contact Mary Stoe, Howard Hanna at 607-257-0800

Copyright © 2021 Ithaca Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-IBRNY-405097)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EbzTJ_0cTOKGTC00

1672 Jacob Street, Hall, 14463

3 Beds 1 Bath | $124,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,344 Square Feet | Built in 1910

Delayed Negotiation until Monday Aug 23 @4 pm All offers must be submitted by noon on Monday Aug 23. Come home to this beautiful home surrounded by perennial gardens and nestled into a quiet small town neighborhood. There is natural woodwork throughout most of the first floor with plenty of cupboard space in the kitchen that pass through to the dining room, a finished front porch that can be enjoyed year round and (3) generously sized bedrooms up stairs with plenty of closet space. There has been a newer metal roof installed, Newer Oil Furnace, propane HW heater 2021, and the electric has been updated.Outside are beautiful gardens, plenty of lawn area and a 2 story barn for storage. Don’t miss out on this Great home.

For open house information, contact Sandra King, Keller Williams Realty Gateway at 585-256-4400

Copyright © 2021 Upstate New York Real Estate Information Services LLC (Rochester). All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GENRIS-R1359881)

