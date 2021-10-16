House hunt Big Rapids: See what’s on the market now

(Big Rapids, MI) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Big Rapids. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

7575 Eighth Street, Canadian Lakes, 49346 2 Beds 2 Baths | $169,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,608 Square Feet | Built in 1979

Wonderful ranch style home with open concept near beaches, parks and more in Canadian Lakes, MI. This home has had updates in 2002, 2011 and added a new two-car garage, new windows and roof in 2011. You will love this easy to care for home with 2 bedrooms and 2 baths a large kitchen updated in 2015, dining and living area with open concept floor plan. A four-season room can be converted to a bedroom. Large sprawling deck overlooking a tree-lined back yard area. Extra large two-car garage with tons of shelving for storage. Basement area offers additional spaces. Only one mile to the golf course. Walk to beach, ball-park, pickle ball, basketball courts and the Association dock spaces for your boat. Call for your appointment today!

For open house information, contact Catherine L Norman, Century 21 White House Realty at 231-972-7676

9577 Aberdeen Court, Canadian Lakes, 49346 5 Beds 4 Baths | $449,900 | Single Family Residence | 3,735 Square Feet | Built in 2001

Are you feeling cramped? Get ready to stretch your legs in this stunning, spacious, bright and beautiful home!Boasting 5 bedrooms and 3.5 baths, you won't have to share your space with anyone (unless you want to!) and makes working from home a breeze. Gather as a family in the open concept living area to binge watch your favorite shows by the crackling fireplace, or call everyone into the top of the line kitchen to prepare and eat your favorite meals together. After the dishes are done, send the kids down to the fully finished lower level game room and get some peace and quiet for just the two of you - or leave them upstairs and head down to your new favorite bar - yours!Updated design elements are everywhere you look - quality finishes, granite countertops, new pendant light fixtures, live edge wood bathroom countertops, high ceilings, crown moldings, built in storage, and so much more. You have to see this one to believe it! HOA fees are $717 per year.

For open house information, contact Christopher Stirn, Century 21 White House Realty at 231-972-7676

12443 Lone Wolf Trail, Stanwood, 49346 3 Beds 2 Baths | $159,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,800 Square Feet | Built in 1977

This home is a nature lovers paradise! Set in a beautiful and serene setting in Canadian Lakes. Home sits right next to state land perfect for recreation and hunting. Home also offers lake access. Wonderful open floor plan, with large windows and sliding glass doors around much of the home, to enjoy the gorgeous views. Large wrap around deck outside and cozy wood burning fireplace inside, both add to the character and comfort of this great home. Home will come with all furnishings included in the purchase price. Ready to move right in and enjoy! Possession at close!

For open house information, contact Rebecca Miller, 616 Realty LLC at 616-272-3707

904 Lilac Avenue, Big Rapids, 49307 3 Beds 1 Bath | $174,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,500 Square Feet | Built in 1958

LOCATION_LOCATION LOCATION!!! This is it. Near FSU, schools, hospital, shopping, parks and River Walk. High demand ranch style home with new roof. Property offers level, spacious yard in quaint neighborhood. Fireplace in open and bright living area. Unfinished lower level awaits your finishing touch! New gutters installed 10-5-21. Don't miss your opportunity to own this home.

For open house information, contact Tom Garner, Century 21 White House Realty at 231-972-7676