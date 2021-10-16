On the hunt for a home in Ionia? These houses are on the market

(Ionia, MI) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Ionia. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

414 E Main Street, Ionia, 48846 4 Beds 2 Baths | $165,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,475 Square Feet | Built in 1963

The best of Ionia awaits you at 414 E Main St! This 4 bedroom 1.5 bathroom home is filled with historical character from the moment you arrive. The front porch is inviting and perfect for enjoying a morning cuppa coffee or an evening night cap. You will find hardwood floors throughout the spacious main floor and upstairs rooms. Beautiful bay windows allow for natural light to flow through the large living room and formal dining room. The updated kitchen and breakfast-nook are ready for you to enjoy. There is plenty of storage in the mudroom off of the kitchen. Upstairs you will find four large bedrooms and a full bathroom. This home is an opportunity you don't want to miss! Showings to begin Saturday, Sept 25 at 10am.

2712 W Long Lake Road, Orleans, 48865 3 Beds 2 Baths | $175,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,848 Square Feet | Built in 1996

Large 3 bedroom ranch on3/4 acre lot near Long Lake. Home has been completely remodeled and is move- in ready. Possession at close. Oversized garage is 46x22. Room for 2 automobiles and all your toys. Walking distance to great ice fishing! Offers will be reviewed as they come in.

524 Kiddville Street, Belding, 48809 3 Beds 1 Bath | $148,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,209 Square Feet | Built in 1912

Charming 3 bedroom, 1 bath home is just waiting for you to come take a look. When entering you will be welcomed by a nice size living room, spacious bedroom, home office, updated kitchen, dining space, and large bathroom. Upper level features 2 bedrooms and built in storage. Lower level is unfinished and provides storage and laundry. Yard is fenced in and provides a spacious storage shed. Home is located near shopping, dining, and trails for your enjoyment all year round. Don't miss this opportunity to call this home your very own. Call today for your private showing!

224 Plains Street, Muir, 48860 3 Beds 2 Baths | $118,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,656 Square Feet | Built in 1960

This 3 bedroom, 1 1/2 bath home is very spacious for a growing family, buyer will be able to move right in after closing. Located in the great village of Muir. Right around the corner from a gas station and a grocery store. Have to see to appreciate!

