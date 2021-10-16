Check out these homes for sale in Ville Platte now

(Ville Platte, LA) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Ville Platte. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

These listings are from our classifieds:

1012 Clifton Ave Avenue, Ville Platte, 70586 3 Beds 2 Baths | $39,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,354 Square Feet | Built in None

potential Investment property, nice yard, outside city limits, 3 bed 2 bath

For open house information, contact Paul Schexnayder, Premier Realty of Acadiana LLC at 337-363-1818

1610 E Main Street, Ville Platte, 70586 4 Beds 2 Baths | $45,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,777 Square Feet | Built in None

Great investment property 4 bedrooms 2 Baths some floor repairs needed

For open house information, contact Paul Schexnayder, Premier Realty of Acadiana LLC at 337-363-1818

3041 Jefferson Street, Pine Prairie, 70576 2 Beds 2 Baths | $150,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,000 Square Feet | Built in None

Home situated on a dead-end street. Home is currently a 2 bedroom but could easily be a 3 bedroom. Features wood laminate in den/kitchen with wood floors throughout the rest of the house. Metal roof on nice private corner lot 17 miles to Ville Platte Wal Mart, 26 miles to Eunice, and 17-20 miles to Oakdale. Lots of built-in storage and closets.

For open house information, contact Bertina Dore', Guidry & Co. Real Estate, Inc. at 337-288-7624

163 Robert Avenue, Ville Platte, 70586 4 Beds 3 Baths | $349,000 | Single Family Residence | 4,181 Square Feet | Built in 1983

Beautiful home in a nice quiet area. This home is located only 16 minutes from Chicot State Park and Ville Platte Country Club. Beautiful trees establish a scenery for this two story, 4 bedroom home with office and much more. Vaulted ceilings create a comfortable environment and outdoor area is perfect for barbeques and large or small gatherings. Extended back yard leaves plenty of room for a relaxing weekend.

For open house information, contact Jeff Deville, Dream Home Realty, LLC at 337-385-1187