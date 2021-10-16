Take a look at these homes for sale in Camden

(Camden, AR) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Camden than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

2684 Beechwood, Camden, 71701 3 Beds 2 Baths | $149,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,410 Square Feet | Built in 1966

This is a lovely 3 bedroom, 2 bath brick home in a tree shaded neighborhood. There is a red barn storage building in the large back yard. The front door opens to the family room. A breakfast area is off the kitchen which includes a built in oven, stove top, dishwasher and refrigerator. Glass sliding doors lead to a covered patio overlooking the large backyard. Master suite includes a bathroom. Two other bedrooms share a second bath. A new roof was installed in 2019 and the refrigerator was purchased in 2020.

523 Washington St., Camden, 71701 3 Beds 2 Baths | $75,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,466 Square Feet | Built in 1928

Some repairs are presently being done. Newer central a/c unit has been installed in the main house. The Living Room Has Hardwood Floors with Lots Of Original Windows, as does The Dining Room. Three Bedrooms, Two Bathrooms One Has Older Style Bathtub. Tall Ceilings, Some Doors Have Glass Panels. Kitchen Has Good Cabinets With A Pantry. In The Backyard There Is A 1156 Sq.Ft. GUEST HOUSE with Three Bedrooms, One Bathroom, Kitchen, Living Room. Could Be Extra Income Rental Or Mother-In-Law House. Both Properties Are Being Sold As Is Where Is! If You Are Attracted To Older Historic Homes This Unique Home Is Waiting On You.

427 Flowers Street Fordyce, Camden, 71701 4 Beds 3 Baths | $196,500 | Single Family Residence | 2,270 Square Feet | Built in 1978

This brick home is on a quiet neighborhood street in Fordyce. It has 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms. The kitchen is open to the breakfast room. All appliances stay with the home. The formal living room is on the front of the house. Large family room is located at the back of the home and leads to a covered deck which goes to the

screened patio. Master bedroom has a large walk in closet. Master bathroom has a walk in shower and tub. This home includes 3 other bedrooms and 2 more full bathrooms. Outside the home has a large backyard with gorgeous landscaping, a deck that is partially covered, a screened patio and a storage shed. A double carport completes this home. Call Faith at 870-818-7621 to see this home.

1080 Spring Valley Dr, Camden, 71701 4 Beds 2 Baths | $279,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,277 Square Feet | Built in 1985

This spacious 3 bedroom 2 bath home is located in the heart of Camden close to schools, parks, and shopping. Don't miss out on this great space buy!

