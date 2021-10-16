CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Camden, AR

Take a look at these homes for sale in Camden

Camden Daily
Camden Daily
 8 days ago

(Camden, AR) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Camden than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rKicT_0cTOKCwI00

2684 Beechwood, Camden, 71701

3 Beds 2 Baths | $149,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,410 Square Feet | Built in 1966

This is a lovely 3 bedroom, 2 bath brick home in a tree shaded neighborhood. There is a red barn storage building in the large back yard. The front door opens to the family room. A breakfast area is off the kitchen which includes a built in oven, stove top, dishwasher and refrigerator. Glass sliding doors lead to a covered patio overlooking the large backyard. Master suite includes a bathroom. Two other bedrooms share a second bath. A new roof was installed in 2019 and the refrigerator was purchased in 2020.

For open house information, contact Faith Herring-Covington, Real Estate Pros at 870-837-1777

Copyright © 2021 ezMLS, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-EZMLS-R91106)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Qhu9T_0cTOKCwI00

523 Washington St., Camden, 71701

3 Beds 2 Baths | $75,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,466 Square Feet | Built in 1928

Some repairs are presently being done. Newer central a/c unit has been installed in the main house. The Living Room Has Hardwood Floors with Lots Of Original Windows, as does The Dining Room. Three Bedrooms, Two Bathrooms One Has Older Style Bathtub. Tall Ceilings, Some Doors Have Glass Panels. Kitchen Has Good Cabinets With A Pantry. In The Backyard There Is A 1156 Sq.Ft. GUEST HOUSE with Three Bedrooms, One Bathroom, Kitchen, Living Room. Could Be Extra Income Rental Or Mother-In-Law House. Both Properties Are Being Sold As Is Where Is! If You Are Attracted To Older Historic Homes This Unique Home Is Waiting On You.
Call Or Text Faith 870 818 7621. To See This Properties.

For open house information, contact Faith Herring-Covington, Real Estate Pros at 870-837-1777

Copyright © 2021 ezMLS, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-EZMLS-R83394)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0i0bPw_0cTOKCwI00

427 Flowers Street Fordyce, Camden, 71701

4 Beds 3 Baths | $196,500 | Single Family Residence | 2,270 Square Feet | Built in 1978

This brick home is on a quiet neighborhood street in Fordyce. It has 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms. The kitchen is open to the breakfast room. All appliances stay with the home. The formal living room is on the front of the house. Large family room is located at the back of the home and leads to a covered deck which goes to the
screened patio. Master bedroom has a large walk in closet. Master bathroom has a walk in shower and tub. This home includes 3 other bedrooms and 2 more full bathrooms. Outside the home has a large backyard with gorgeous landscaping, a deck that is partially covered, a screened patio and a storage shed. A double carport completes this home. Call Faith at 870-818-7621 to see this home.

For open house information, contact Faith Herring-Covington, Real Estate Pros at 870-837-1777

Copyright © 2021 ezMLS, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-EZMLS-R91333)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40XPby_0cTOKCwI00

1080 Spring Valley Dr, Camden, 71701

4 Beds 2 Baths | $279,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,277 Square Feet | Built in 1985

This spacious 3 bedroom 2 bath home is located in the heart of Camden close to schools, parks, and shopping. Don't miss out on this great space buy!

For open house information, contact Amber Baugh, Crye Leike Realtors Financial Centre at 501-978-0978

Copyright © 2021 Fannie Mae. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-FNMA-D2000XK)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Fire burns aboard container ship off British Columbia

VICTORIA, British Columbia (AP) — A fire was burning in several containers aboard a cargo ship off Canada’s Pacific coast province of British Columbia on Sunday. The Canadian Coast Guard said it received word late Saturday morning that a fire had broken out in 10 damaged containers aboard the MV Zim Kingston, which is now anchored about five miles off the provincial capital of Victoria, and that two of the burning containers contain hazardous material identified as potassium amylxanthate.
ACCIDENTS
Reuters

Astros and Braves ready to renew rivalry in World Series

Oct 24 (Reuters) - The Houston Astros, unfazed by a cheating scandal that led to their 2017 World Series championship, will return to baseball's biggest stage for the third time in five years this week and are slight favourites to beat the Atlanta Braves. The best-of-seven championship will renew a...
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Arkansas State
Arkansas Real Estate
City
Camden, AR
City
Fordyce, AR
Local
Arkansas Business
Camden, AR
Business
City
Parks, AR
ABC News

'Friends' actor who played Gunther dies at 59 following cancer battle

Actor James Michael Tyler, who played Gunther on "Friends," has lost his battle with prostate cancer. He died Saturday at the age of 59, "Friends" producer Kevin Bright announced on Twitter. "James Michael Tyler Our Gunther passed away last night. He was an incredible person who spent his final days...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Historic Homes#Realtors#Ar#Real Estate Pros#Bedrooms#The Backyard There Is#House
Camden Daily

Camden Daily

Camden, AR
197
Followers
444
Post
17K+
Views
ABOUT

With Camden Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy