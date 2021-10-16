Check out these Perry homes on the market

(Perry, FL) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Perry than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

216 W Leon St, Perry, 32347 3 Beds 2 Baths | $237,500 | Single Family Residence | 2,114 Square Feet | Built in 1946

This beautiful well maintained home built in 1946 is moving ready for today's living. This home is located on a fully landscaped .31 acre corner lot close to historic downtown Perry, Florida. You will be in walking distance distance to the city park, downtown shopping area, and municipal buildings. Schools are lust a short drive away and you are within an hour of Tallahassee and 2 hours from .Jacksonville or Gainesville. Just some of the many updates include new roof, new deck new energy efficient windows, new privacy fencing, fresh paint, hardwood floors sanded and buffed. and whole house security system. This home also has a whole house generator as backup during power failure. From the front door you enter the living room which features a wood-burning fireplace with built-ins on each side. Double windows provides plenty of natural light. There is a large country kitchen with stainless steel appliances and lots of storage. There is also a breakfast nook area and a separate dining room. The front facing owners suite has a private bath with double closets and an alcove that would be perfect for a reading nook or office space. Down the hall are two more bedrooms with a shared bath off the hallway. The large family room has French doors to the new back deck as well as access to the two-car carport. The laundry room is located off the kitchen with a work-study area and also provides access to the fenced backyard. Outside is a storage building, workshop, RV hookup with 30 amp service. You don't want to miss this onel!l It won't be on the market long' Living roorn:25,6,,x 13'3", Dining room: 13' x12'8, Kitchen: 14'x12'10", Owners suite: 15'x 27'Bath:7'3"" x7'3" Second bath: 10'x 6' Bedroom:14'7" x 11'10" Bedroom: 12'x 9'6". Laundry room: 16'7" x 7'6", hallway:12'9" x 3'4"

624 N Jefferson St, Perry, 32347 2 Beds 1 Bath | $235,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,765 Square Feet | Built in 1910

You will fall in love with this unique Historic 1910 Craftsman Style Home with 2 bedrooms 2 baths and an office/bedroom located on a corner lot in downtown Perry, Florida. Just imagine sitting on a swing on the wraparound front porch while drinking a sweet tea and waving to your neighbors. As you enter the vintage front door, you find yourself in the living room which includes the gorgeous original hardwood floors, wainscoting on each of the walls and beadboard ceilings. All of this craftsmanship continues into the open dining room complete with a vintage chandelier and a bay window overlooking a landscaped backyard. The large updated kitchen is complete with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and cherry cabinets built with glass doors . You will be able to create a delicious meal using the large island which can also be used as an eating space. The kitchen has an extra area that would be perfect for a breakfast table. Built-in bookcases and a vintage light fixture accents the hallway. A lovely guest bathroom includes the original clawfoot tub and a pedestal sink. The office/bedroom has a private entrance off the side porch. Guests or family will enjoy the second bedroom which features a fireplace and lots of light coming through the large windows. The Master Bedroom Suite features a large walk-in closet, fireplace and updated private bathroom with a garden tub and separate tiled shower. This property is beautifully landscaped and has a private fenced in backyard that is perfect for outside parties. The added bonus of this property is a detached two car garage that was built in 1951. The cutest two bedroom one bath apartment is located above the garage. It has a designer kitchen and living area. This could be a great income property or a guesthouse. It would also make a great art studio or man cave. There are endless possibilities with this property. This home is move in ready so you can start enjoying the simple life of Southern living.

416 Calhoun, Perry, 32347 4 Beds 2 Baths | $725,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,736 Square Feet | Built in 1915

13 total income producing properties available as a Real Estate portfolio, all in the City limits of Perry within about a 5 mile radius. Currently 75% leased, with monthly rental amounts ranging from $625-$895. Properties include one vacant corner lot on Veterans Drive. Total annual 2020 taxes for all properties: $7,314. Individual lease and ROI information is available to well qualified investors. Excellent opportunity to purchase multiple income producing properties and make your money work for you! Property addresses: 111 Susan Street, 212 Susan Street, 611 West Veterans (home + vacant land adjacent), 207 S. Hinley Street, 207 Cypress, 200 Cypress, 202Arena, 1107 N. Calhoun, 410 & 408 Calhoun Street.

1341 Us 98 W, Perry, 32347 3 Beds 2 Baths | $69,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,396 Square Feet | Built in 1948

Take a look at this awesome property. Best of both worlds. Home can be used as a residence or commercial. This home is move in ready. Fresh paint, flooring and too many updates to mention. Walk into the cozy family room then into the living room/office. Dining room right outside the cute kitchen. The back yard is very spacious with plenty of room for parking your rv, boat, etc. Taylor county is in the big bend of Florida. Minutes from some of the best fishing and hunting. Nearby rivers, springs and the Gulf of Mexico. Taylor county is a nature lovers paradise and is known as the timber capital of the south. Tallahassee airport is less than an hour away. All property and home measurements are approximate.

