Take a look at these homes on the Newberry market now

(Newberry, SC) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Newberry. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

2639 Preston, Newberry, 29108 3 Beds 2 Baths | $147,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,478 Square Feet | Built in 1979

Quant 3 bedroom home located in the center of Newberry. All brick, fireplace with a large backyard for the fur babies. Close to downtown and the shopping plazas. Refrigerator and desk does not convey. Home was relocated to lot. Effective year built is unknown. Nice storage building out back.

For open house information, contact David Frady, Douglas & Cannon Real Est LLC at 803-945-0301

9453 Sc Hwy 34 Highway, Newberry, 29108 3 Beds 2 Baths | $295,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,784 Square Feet | Built in 1958

This home is located on acreage close to I-26 in Newberry. There is a storage shed/building on property. The home is brick with the opportunity for a homestead. It is also zoned for award winning Mid Carolina Schools. Carpet currently covers some of the hardwood floors. There is also adjoining acreage that is also available.

For open house information, contact Buddy Livingston, ERA Wilder Realty at 803-345-6713

152 Clarendon Drive, Newberry, 29108 4 Beds 3 Baths | $334,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,492 Square Feet | Built in 1971

Beautiful 4 bedroom home with upgraded kitchen, updated baths, fully enclosed patio sun room beautiful deck more! Large lot space next to the Newberry Country Club and Airport. Formal Dining Room, Office, Formal and Casual Living room, Washer and Dryer.

For open house information, contact Renee Friar, Home Advantage Realty at 803-567-5300

1300 Fourth Street, Newberry, 29108 3 Beds 1 Bath | $139,999 | Single Family Residence | 1,756 Square Feet | Built in 1950

3 bedroom, 1 bath vinyl home located close to park and Newberry College. Hardwood floors, large eat-in kitchen. 2 porches, 2 storage buildings, 2 carports. Roof replaced in 2017. HVAC replaced in 2011.

For open house information, contact Stephanie Bilger, Linda Renwick Realty Inc at 803-276-3676