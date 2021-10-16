Check out these De Soto homes on the market

(De Soto, MO) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in De Soto. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

1836 Sunset Ridge (Lot 159 Bw), Festus, 63028 3 Beds 2 Baths | $259,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,600 Square Feet | Built in None

Welcome to Birchwood Estates, Festus' newest subdivision. We have 178 lots to offer-cul-de-sac lots, walk-out lots & flat lots, some backing to common ground & some backing to woods & trees. Walking distance to Festus Middle School. This is where you can experience country living just minutes to 55, shopping, hospitals, restaurants, parks, churches, & many personalized shops. We offer eight models. Ranch, 1.5 story, 2 story models from 1550 SF to 2712 SF. Two or three car garage models. Atrium floor plans, divided bedroom models, finished basements, custom features galore. We are truly a custom builder. We have two gorgeous display homes for you to tour, open daily, 12-5pm or by appt. We have licensed Real Estate agents on hand to answer your questions, show you lots & make you feel at home. We always have a monthly special to allow buyers to select the option that they desire. Beautiful rolling hills & valleys. We welcome you to stop in for a visit, you will like what you see.

6733 Lakeshore Drive, Bonne Terre, 63628 3 Beds 3 Baths | $169,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,536 Square Feet | Built in 1993

LAKEFRONT PROPERTY!! Take a look at this lakefront property with three bedrooms and two baths and a full walkout basement. Main floor features a nice size living room with hardwood floors and fireplace which opens to the kitchen with big dining room. You will love the main floor master suite with large walk in closet. Basement offers a large recreational room and lots of storage. Outside space is incredible with a large deck off the back and another deck down by the lake. Make your appointment today!!

1114 Bogy, De Soto, 63020 2 Beds 1 Bath | $55,000 | Single Family Residence | 760 Square Feet | Built in 1923

CALLING ALL INVESTORS!!! Don't miss out on this diamond in the rough! 2 bedroom, 1 bath, Craftsman's style home on SIX city lots, that is a little over an acre!! House is being sold AS IS.

1800 Oak Drive, Festus, 63028 3 Beds 2 Baths | $270,990 | Single Family Residence | 1,556 Square Feet | Built in None

This to-be-built Rockport ranch-style home, located in lovely Scenic View Estates in Festus, features a split bedroom, open concept plan with an expansive Great Room. The Kitchen features a prep island and nearby Pantry and opens to the Dining Area. The Owners' Suite boasts a private Master Bath and large Walk-in Closet. Two additional Bedrooms and a Full Bath round out this family-friendly home, while the 2-car garage opens into the Laundry Room for the ultimate in convenience. All Rolwes Company homes include enclosed soffits and fascia, integrated PestShield pest control system, fully sodded yards, and a landscape package. Pictures may vary from actual home constructed. See the New Home Specialist for all the included features of this home and community.

