Mount Sterling, KY

Take a look at these homes on the Mt Sterling market now

 8 days ago

(Mt Sterling, KY) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Mt Sterling will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

27 Sundown Lane, Winchester, 40391

3 Beds 6 Baths | $1,925,000 | Single Family Residence | 5,220 Square Feet | Built in 1994

Magnificent custom-built 5,220 SF home with hardwood floors, stone fireplace, luxurious primary suite with his and her baths and his and her walk-in closets, great floor plan - walk-out basement to an inviting pool. 50' x 150' indoor arena, 120' x 220' outdoor ring, 11 stall horse barn, 2 run-in sheds, dog kennel, and 7-bent tobacco barn.

197 Antwerp Avenue, Mt Sterling, 40353

3 Beds 2 Baths | $239,300 | Single Family Residence | 1,890 Square Feet | Built in None

Awesome Recently renovated home located in Mt Sterling! Walk to Downtown shops and dining from this lovely 3 bedroom, 2 bath ranch home. Call for a showing soon to enjoy the festive outdoor lighting with stone fire pit and custom touches through-out the home, inside & out. The list of updates are as follows-Exposed wood ceiling beams and staged fireplace in the Master Bedroom. All new floors in the master bedroom and bathrooms. All new vanities, faucets and lighting in both baths. All new lighting through-out the home. New stainless steel appliances and range hood. And the details of solid wood cabinets with quartz, the original hardwoods restored and brought back to their glory. Brand new roof, brand new central air and duct work. All new paint outside and inside, original shiplap of the home restored.....

1444 Jones Nursery Road, Winchester, 40391

3 Beds 2 Baths | $405,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,960 Square Feet | Built in 1978

Lovely ranch on 3.6 acres is now ready for new owners Original owners have loved and lived in this house since 1978. This parcel of land has it all. Swimming pool, 6-car garages, work space, and even a once functioning dog kennel. Just minutes from Lexington and situated on one of central Kentuckies beautiful backroads, this home is a gem. Call today for a showing.

4578 Combs Ferry Road, Winchester, 40391

2 Beds 1 Bath | $650,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,072 Square Feet | Built in 2017

Dreaming of quiet country living? Here it is! This 59 acre farm is a great combination of pasture land for crops and animals and woods for hiking and hunting. Live in the farmhouse inspired 1,100 SF 2 bedroom 1 bath apartment in the 40x80 well insulated split-faced block building while you build your dream house. The 2,100 SF shop has two 12 ft doors and 14 ft ceilings to park large equipment, RV's and boats. The property also has a tobacco barn with newer roof and added equipment shed on the side. Located only a short 15 min drive to Lexington and 10 minutes to Winchester. High speed internet available. Don't let this amazing property get away!

