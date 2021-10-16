Top homes for sale in Mountain Home

(Mountain Home, ID) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Mountain Home. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

2336 Se Sonny, Mountain Home, 83647 3 Beds 2 Baths | $375,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,400 Square Feet | Built in 1978

Enjoy quiet evenings in a country subdivision. Mature yard and tree's with plenty of shaded area. Fire pit and lots of grass. New HVAC last year, new blown in insulation in the attic and new insulation in the floors with wrapped pipes. Alderwood cabinets in bathrooms. Stainless steel appliances and a wood burning fireplace. Newer windows, vinyl siding and laminate flooring. Solid granite bathroom counter tops.. Large Horse corral so bring your horses, and plenty more. Don't let this one pass you by.

550 E 16Th North, Mountain Home, 83647 3 Beds 3 Baths | $414,999 | Single Family Residence | 2,813 Square Feet | Built in 1977

PRICE REDUCED! Nostalgia revisited! Step into this mature single level home on a large lot in a highly desired Bel Air Sub! Home features 3 large bedrooms, 2 1/2 baths, a formal dining room, double fireplace in living room that passes through to the family room, 2 car garage, and a 24X12 RV pad with 110/220. Kitchen features a built- in double oven and breakfast bar! One bedroom could serve as an office/computer room with a built-in desk and bookshelves! Two covered decks in backyard, one off master and one off family room. Backyard is like a park! Also features lots of storage and a small shop off garage! Level pay electric $43 gas $39 City water $99 MUST SEE TO APPRECIATE!

1590 Windemere Drive, Mountain Home, 83647 4 Beds 2 Baths | $340,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,244 Square Feet | Built in 2005

This home has got it all! Large and open floor plan with great location. Beautiful Tile entry/partial living room. Easy access to Air Base or commute to Boise. Nice office or bedroom in the front with own entry & deck. The list of upgrades includes: Large garden tub, new vanity in master, large walk in closet, oversized garage, garden space and hardi plank siding. Chain-link fenced yard great for the little ones and/or pets. Wonderful low maintenance landscaping. HOA includes RV parking and Clubhouse! Master bath in the middle of tub and counter upgrades. New Pictures coming soon. BTVAI.

1304 N 6Th East, Mountain Home, 83647 3 Beds 2 Baths | $299,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,764 Square Feet | Built in 1986

Wow! Under $300k and at the end of a private drive in the city with no CC & R’s. 3 bedroom 2 bath 1764 sqft home with a 2 car garage. Living room plus a family room, pergola covered cement patio with entry from family room and Master wired for hot tub, Fully fenced back yard. Lots of room to move around. Motivated Seller.

