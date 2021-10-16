Rutland-curious? These homes are on the market

(Rutland, VT) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Rutland will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

57 Jackson Avenue, Rutland City, 05701 3 Beds 3 Baths | $399,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,036 Square Feet | Built in 1925

Lovely, stylish home plus huge garage/workshop with rental apartment, inlaw space and a huge .69 acre lot with great parking. The circa 1925 home has the features you would expect of the era but all the modern updates required for today’s lifestyle. Enter the spacious kitchen with center island, handsome tile floor then flow through to the formal dining room with large living room beyond featuring a wood-burning fireplace and beech hardwood flooring. Intimate sunroom and family room provide separated space on the main level. Master suite, 2 full bathrooms and one half bath. Patio space, fenced back yard and nicely landscaped lot. WALK ACROSS THE YARD to the garage – configure the space to your needs. Huge 5500 square foot structure includes a large heated workshop, office space, storage areas, additional 2 bay garages and a 1 bedroom rental apartment. Ingress and egress also available to Engrem Avenue. A Value Packed Property!

2059 Upper Cold River Road, Shrewsbury, 05738 4 Beds 5 Baths | $1,500,000 | Single Family Residence | 4,728 Square Feet | Built in 1973

Offered for the first time since construction in 1973, this spectacular mountain estate in Shrewsbury is perched high above the surrounding towns, at the edge of the roadless forest on the back side of Killington, yet only 6 miles to Rutland Hospital and equally convenient to other services and the airport. Commanding views of Okemo and the southern stretch of the Green Mountains, the home, made with hand-selected refurbished barn beams from nearby towns, boasts grand spaces throughout: two living rooms, a formal dining room, an expansive kitchen, five fireplaces, and a grand staircase leading to four large bedrooms, two with ensuite baths. The kitchen was recently remodeled; many buyers will choose to update the bathrooms and refinish the basement. The single owner has created and maintained extensive landscaping and gardens, along with the pond and horse barn, and curated the property as a whole for the past half-century. Make it part of your family for the next century.

526 East Mountain Road, Killington, 05751 2 Beds 2 Baths | $325,000 | Condominium | 1,110 Square Feet | Built in 1986

Completely updated ground floor flat entry 2-bedroom 2-bath condo within walking distance to the ski resort. New kitchen, baths, flooring, and furnishings. Walk or ride shuttle to and from the mountain and ski or shuttle home. Ski home trail ends at condo complex. Interior features wood-burning fireplace, master suite, and in-unit washer and dryer. Association amenities include indoor pool and hot tubs, sauna, fitness equipment and game room. Property generates more than $20K per year in short term rental income.

7 Ruth Avenue, Rutland Town, 05701 3 Beds 3 Baths | $249,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,204 Square Feet | Built in 1969

Fabulous Rutland Town location! Large open living concept for entertaining and family gatherings. 3 bedrooms; one with it's own bath, huge family room with brick fireplace and inserted wood stove. Walk out back from the family room to enjoy a huge private level back yard. Low taxes low maintenance home ready for you to enjoy!

