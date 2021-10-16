Check out these homes for sale in Alexander City now

(Alexander City, AL) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Alexander City than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

3866 Highway 50, Dadeville, 36853 3 Beds 2 Baths | $74,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,581 Square Feet | Built in 1961

Here's your chance to be creative. The hard work is done, and it's ready for you to design. 2+/- acres, pretty woods, frontage on two roads, no known restrictions, perfect location just south of Lake Martin. Per seller, Reeltown Schools, buyers should verify. Photos of renovations that were provided by sellers is available upon request. Tallapoosa County Building Inspector's Master Record Card is posted inside home.

140 Willow Dr, Alexander City, 35010 3 Beds 2 Baths | $50,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,320 Square Feet | Built in 1960

Looking for a great little home for first time home buyer or for rental then this is it.

258 Wren'S Nest Lane, Alexander City, 35010 6 Beds 8 Baths | $3,700,000 | Single Family Residence | 7,240 Square Feet | Built in 2004

The lodge is approx 7300 sq ft heated and cooled w/ 2 levels. Arriving under the portico, you will notice barrel rolled ceilings, a custom chandelier, & gorgeous trim work. You then are greeted by 2 8ft doors that invite you into to the main living room. Once in the lodge, you will really start to see the craftsmanship of this magnificent lodge.Located in the west wing on the main level of the lodge is an office, an owners suite w/ coffered ceilings, a lg on suite bathroom w/ his & her vanity, walk-in shower, garden tub w/ view, & walk-in closet w/ custom cabinetry. Upstairs in the west wing of the lodge are 2 bdr, each w/ their own full bath.In the east wing of the main lodge on the second level is a common area for your guests as well as 2 bedrooms and 2 full baths. Outside of the main lodge & attached by a beautiful covered porch is a large 3 car garage & full living quarters above the garage. https://www.selandgroup.com/property/boulder-creek-plantation-300-acres-tallapoosa-co-al/

71 Ponder Camp Road, Dadeville, 36853 2 Beds 1 Bath | $225,000 | Mobile Home | 400 Square Feet | Built in 2018

Here's your chance to be at Lake Martin! This tiny house is on almost a 1/2 an acre and has a beautiful view of the lake with easy access to the shared dock. There are only 2 other tiny houses in this community. This precious weekend getaway is conveniently located on the lake. Home has 2 bedrooms and one bath on the main level, along with the kitchen, full bathroom, and laundry closet. In the vaulted den you'll find access to the precious loft space that can easily accommodate a queen or king mattress. THE TOTAL SQ FOOTAGE DOES NOT include the loft area. HOA fee covers lawn care, dock maintenance, septic maintenance, and property taxes.

