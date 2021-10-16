CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pampa, TX

House hunt Pampa: See what’s on the market now

Pampa Voice
Pampa Voice
 8 days ago

(Pampa, TX) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Pampa will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uqXr4_0cTOJyu100

1613 Duncan, Pampa, 79065

3 Beds 2 Baths | $120,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,582 Square Feet | Built in 1949

This cute home with white picket fence and gazebo offers newer floors, updated bathrooms, formal dining room and large living room. The sunroom is a plus which could be an extra bedroom or playroom. Large storage building with electricity and covered patio in the backyard along with large trees for that wanted shade on the west.

For open house information, contact Candi McCormick, RE/MAX Hometown at 806-665-7355

Copyright © 2021 Amarillo Association of REALTORS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-AARTX-21-5721)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IqCU0_0cTOJyu100

942 W Cinderella Dr, Pampa, 79065

3 Beds 2 Baths | $149,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,605 Square Feet | Built in None

Nice family home on CINDERELLA with over 1600 square feet on a CORNER LOT! Loved on and lots of GREAT updates including tile and laminate wood flooring, TWO master suites, large living space, and cute kitchen! Enjoy the FIREPLACE in the large and open living/dining space! Take a look TODAY!

For open house information, contact Christy Parker, Quentin Williams Realtors at 806-669-2522

Copyright © 2021 Pampa Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-PBRTX-21-12857)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13C5p6_0cTOJyu100

1031 E Browning Ave, Pampa, 79065

2 Beds 1 Bath | $40,000 | Single Family Residence | 780 Square Feet | Built in None

Owner will Finance. 4k down plus any other fees that occur. 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, new roof, pex plumbing, new carpet, paint, central heat and air and a bonus extra lot.

For open house information, contact Gary L Winton, Century 21 Boston Company at 806-654-3776

Copyright © 2021 Pampa Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-PBRTX-21-12879)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22gJv6_0cTOJyu100

1028 S Wells St, Pampa, 79065

2 Beds 1 Bath | $33,000 | Single Family Residence | 768 Square Feet | Built in None

2 bed 1 one, garage, new central heat, water heater, roof, flooring. inside paint meter service. Remodeled bath. New roof in 2017.

For open house information, contact Gary L Winton, Century 21 Boston Company at 806-654-3776

Copyright © 2021 Pampa Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-PBRTX-21-12830)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Fire burns aboard container ship off British Columbia

VICTORIA, British Columbia (AP) — A fire was burning in several containers aboard a cargo ship off Canada’s Pacific coast province of British Columbia on Sunday. The Canadian Coast Guard said it received word late Saturday morning that a fire had broken out in 10 damaged containers aboard the MV Zim Kingston, which is now anchored about five miles off the provincial capital of Victoria, and that two of the burning containers contain hazardous material identified as potassium amylxanthate.
ACCIDENTS
Reuters

Astros and Braves ready to renew rivalry in World Series

Oct 24 (Reuters) - The Houston Astros, unfazed by a cheating scandal that led to their 2017 World Series championship, will return to baseball's biggest stage for the third time in five years this week and are slight favourites to beat the Atlanta Braves. The best-of-seven championship will renew a...
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Business
Local
Texas Real Estate
Pampa, TX
Real Estate
Pampa, TX
Business
City
Pampa, TX
ABC News

'Friends' actor who played Gunther dies at 59 following cancer battle

Actor James Michael Tyler, who played Gunther on "Friends," has lost his battle with prostate cancer. He died Saturday at the age of 59, "Friends" producer Kevin Bright announced on Twitter. "James Michael Tyler Our Gunther passed away last night. He was an incredible person who spent his final days...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Open House#Wood Flooring#Finance#Pex Plumbing#Century 21 Boston Company
Pampa Voice

Pampa Voice

Pampa, TX
119
Followers
484
Post
13K+
Views
ABOUT

With Pampa Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy