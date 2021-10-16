House hunt Pampa: See what’s on the market now

(Pampa, TX) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Pampa will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

1613 Duncan, Pampa, 79065 3 Beds 2 Baths | $120,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,582 Square Feet | Built in 1949

This cute home with white picket fence and gazebo offers newer floors, updated bathrooms, formal dining room and large living room. The sunroom is a plus which could be an extra bedroom or playroom. Large storage building with electricity and covered patio in the backyard along with large trees for that wanted shade on the west.

942 W Cinderella Dr, Pampa, 79065 3 Beds 2 Baths | $149,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,605 Square Feet | Built in None

Nice family home on CINDERELLA with over 1600 square feet on a CORNER LOT! Loved on and lots of GREAT updates including tile and laminate wood flooring, TWO master suites, large living space, and cute kitchen! Enjoy the FIREPLACE in the large and open living/dining space! Take a look TODAY!

1031 E Browning Ave, Pampa, 79065 2 Beds 1 Bath | $40,000 | Single Family Residence | 780 Square Feet | Built in None

Owner will Finance. 4k down plus any other fees that occur. 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, new roof, pex plumbing, new carpet, paint, central heat and air and a bonus extra lot.

1028 S Wells St, Pampa, 79065 2 Beds 1 Bath | $33,000 | Single Family Residence | 768 Square Feet | Built in None

2 bed 1 one, garage, new central heat, water heater, roof, flooring. inside paint meter service. Remodeled bath. New roof in 2017.

