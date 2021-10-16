House hunt Douglas: See what’s on the market now

(Douglas, AZ) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Douglas. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

644 E 7Th Street Street, Douglas, 85607 3 Beds 2 Baths | $160,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,237 Square Feet | Built in 2011

Come view this beautiful cozy home sitting on a huge lot, perfect for anyone who is seeking plenty ofspace! This home offers 3 spacious bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Perfectly located near downtown andwalking distance from schools. Come call this beautiful home yours before its gone.

3380 W Leake Road, Douglas, 85607 3 Beds 2 Baths | $239,900 | Manufactured Home | 1,681 Square Feet | Built in 1987

Welcome to the AMAZING Knapp Ranch with 34 acres of pure views and grazing land for all of your critters! This 1987 Double Wide shows pride of ownership and is by far one of the most beautiful homes in the area. The current seller has made sure this home is PERFECTION with many upgrades throughout the years including newer roof, NEW AC & Furnace done in 2019/2020*** plus newer septic and 200' well with holding tank, pressure tank and pump saver for good water pressure to the home. There is a 4 stall barn w/3 corrals/tack room & storage plus miles to roam! Fully fenced property and pasture for all kinds of animal ownership possibilities. There is a hen house and several raised gardens on a super soaker system. The beautiful yard includes a timer and drip system front and back with-

538 E Avenue, Douglas, 85607 2 Beds 1 Bath | $59,000 | Single Family Residence | 786 Square Feet | Built in 1940

This is a nice property. Roof has been coted three years ago. It has a new swamp cooler.Front porch is very cute. This property with some TLC will be a very nice house. Property is rented month to month.

3015 E 13Th Street, Douglas, 85607 3 Beds 3 Baths | $155,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,608 Square Feet | Built in 1978

Wow! Calling all artists!! This is a beautiful artistic and unique home with a ton of character. Your own oasis away from the city! Tons of mature trees for ultimate privacy! Arizona room that is the perfect studio! With sink and bathroom! Perfect cat or bird house in back for their own little getaway! Big, covered patio! Separate block storage shed! HUGE yard! Swimming pool was converted into a koi pond, all looks to be in working order, just add water and fish!!! Pecans and fruit trees, charming and relaxing backyard. Private treed front yard! Upgraded 200 AMP panel (newer). Walking distance from the Douglas Municipal Airport - Pilot's dream! Home is larger than 1608 sq.ft.

