Belle Glade, FL

Top homes for sale in Belle Glade

Belle Glade Journal
Belle Glade Journal
 8 days ago

(Belle Glade, FL) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Belle Glade than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

415 Se 4Th Street, South Bay, 33493

3 Beds 2 Baths | $210,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,230 Square Feet | Built in 1962

Very nice single family home , just of Main street , Located on quite street just minutes form the main road . New Driveway recently installed . Home has nice size family room and spacious living room area for family entertainment .

For open house information, contact Dwayne Prince Barrett, Ibero Property Management & Real Estate Services at 561-420-0640

1025 Se 2Nd Street, Belle Glade, 33430

3 Beds 3 Baths | $310,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,610 Square Feet | Built in 1968

This property is 4 bedroom 3 bath, A must see, has pool, large kitchen, family room overlooks the pool area. Call listing agent for showing instruction, this listing won't last.

For open house information, contact Clifford Nicolas, United Realty Group, Inc at 561-469-8706

1568 E Main Street, Pahokee, 33476

2 Beds 2 Baths | $205,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,465 Square Feet | Built in 1960

Lovely 2 bedroom 2 bathroom home with a touch of sophistication.Beautiful high end marble flooring through out the main living areas. Open and spacious living -dining combination, and an office-den which can possibly be converted to a third bedroom with a full bathroom.Large backyard partially fenced and ample parking in the front.

For open house information, contact Elizabeth C Strehse, Casteland Real Estate Corp at 561-992-9739

3127 Bacom Point Road, Pahokee, 33476

5 Beds 4 Baths | $424,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,536 Square Feet | Built in 1979

ONE PARCEL - TWO SINGLE FAMILY HOMES!BACK HOUSE is a 5 bedroom 3.5 bath home built in 1979 with over 4404 sq ft. Home needs lots of TLC but has great potential with a grand entrance and beautiful stairway leading upstairs. Tennis court and fenced yard. FRONT HOUSE is currently a 4 bedroom 1 bath with a 1 bedroom 1 bath apartment in back of house. Can easily be converted to 4 bed 2 bath with family room and den. Just divided by double doors. Both Homes sit on 2 acres of land and totals over 6566 sq ft total. One Parcel. Front house is move in ready.

For open house information, contact Tamara K Mosley, RE/MAX Prestige Realty/RPB at 561-932-0444

Belle Glade Journal

Belle Glade Journal

Belle Glade, FL
With Belle Glade Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

