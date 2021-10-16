Top homes for sale in Belle Glade

(Belle Glade, FL) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Belle Glade than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

415 Se 4Th Street, South Bay, 33493 3 Beds 2 Baths | $210,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,230 Square Feet | Built in 1962

Very nice single family home , just of Main street , Located on quite street just minutes form the main road . New Driveway recently installed . Home has nice size family room and spacious living room area for family entertainment .

1025 Se 2Nd Street, Belle Glade, 33430 3 Beds 3 Baths | $310,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,610 Square Feet | Built in 1968

This property is 4 bedroom 3 bath, A must see, has pool, large kitchen, family room overlooks the pool area. Call listing agent for showing instruction, this listing won't last.

1568 E Main Street, Pahokee, 33476 2 Beds 2 Baths | $205,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,465 Square Feet | Built in 1960

Lovely 2 bedroom 2 bathroom home with a touch of sophistication.Beautiful high end marble flooring through out the main living areas. Open and spacious living -dining combination, and an office-den which can possibly be converted to a third bedroom with a full bathroom.Large backyard partially fenced and ample parking in the front.

3127 Bacom Point Road, Pahokee, 33476 5 Beds 4 Baths | $424,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,536 Square Feet | Built in 1979

ONE PARCEL - TWO SINGLE FAMILY HOMES!BACK HOUSE is a 5 bedroom 3.5 bath home built in 1979 with over 4404 sq ft. Home needs lots of TLC but has great potential with a grand entrance and beautiful stairway leading upstairs. Tennis court and fenced yard. FRONT HOUSE is currently a 4 bedroom 1 bath with a 1 bedroom 1 bath apartment in back of house. Can easily be converted to 4 bed 2 bath with family room and den. Just divided by double doors. Both Homes sit on 2 acres of land and totals over 6566 sq ft total. One Parcel. Front house is move in ready.

