Altus, OK

Altus-curious? These homes are on the market

 8 days ago

(Altus, OK) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Altus. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uKpsE_0cTOJuN700

618 E Baseline Street, Tipton, 73570

3 Beds 2 Baths | $95,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,484 Square Feet | Built in 1980

Beautiful 3 bedroom, 1 1/2 bath, 2 living areas, total remodel.

For open house information, contact Haley Munro, eXp Realty at 888-560-3964

Copyright © 2021 MLSOK, Inc.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iuUmy_0cTOJuN700

20917 E County Road 1576 Road, Altus, 73521

3 Beds 2 Baths | $200,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,830 Square Feet | Built in 1989

House with 6.54 acres mol. 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms. Kitchen, dining and living room are an open floor plan. The living room is quite large and has a wood burning stove with large brick hearth. Kitchen features custom Ash cabinets, built in oven and stove top, refrigerator, dishwasher and snack bar. Sound system in living room will stay with the property. The primary bedroom features an adjoining bathroom with a jetted bath tub and a large walk in closet. Bedroom also has a built in desk. The other 2 bedrooms are nice size and have good closets. Carpet is approximately 2 years old. Utility/laundry room is large enough for additional appliance and/or furniture. Roof is about 1 year old. Oversized garage has been converted and is currently used as a workshop. Covered back patio is perfect for watching wildlife or just enjoying the quiet outdoors.

For open house information, contact Jill Graumann, Re/Max Property Place at 580-482-3000

Copyright © 2021 MLSOK, Inc.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04BRbr_0cTOJuN700

325 Buena Vista Street, Altus, 73521

3 Beds 2 Baths | $360,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,061 Square Feet | Built in 1984

Location! Location! Location! This immaculate home has 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, basement, large sunroom and a stunning backyard with a swimming pool. Entering the home is breathtaking with the gorgeous chandeliers in the foyer and dining area and white tile throughout most of the home including the basement. The Kitchen features a built in stove and oven, refrigerator, dishwasher and lots of storage. All appliances are stainless steel. The breakfast nook has a great view of the backyard and swimming pool. The Master Suite is extremely large including a Roman tub, double vanity, separate shower and toilet and a large walk in closet. Several closets throughout the home. Nice laundry room with washer, dryer, folding table and storage. The backyard is a dream and features beautiful landscaping and swimming pool. Large 2-car garage. Underground sprinkler system. The home will get a new roof prior to closing.

For open house information, contact Jill Graumann, Re/Max Property Place at 580-482-3000

Copyright © 2021 MLSOK, Inc.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ILodc_0cTOJuN700

502 W Broadway Street, Altus, 73521

3 Beds 2 Baths | $86,500 | Single Family Residence | 2,156 Square Feet | Built in 1940

Investment property located on West Broadway. The main house is a 2156 square foot, 3 bedroom 2.5 bath. There are 2 other 1 bedroom/1 bathroom apartments that will come with this property. Please call listing agent to scheduled a showing appointment.

For open house information, contact Ashlee Jack, Re/Max Property Place at 580-482-3000

Copyright © 2021 MLSOK, Inc.

Comments / 0

Altus, OK
