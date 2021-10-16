Take a look at these homes on the Payson market now

(Payson, AZ) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Payson than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

1075 S Moonlight Drive, Payson, 85541 3 Beds 1 Bath | $139,000 | Mobile Home | 959 Square Feet | Built in 1964

Older single wide mobile home that sits on a quiet, out of town street. This home is clean and move in ready. Take a look today! Owner agent.

For open house information, contact Joe Best, Gentry Real Estate at 480-750-9910

414 W Frontier Street, Payson, 85541 3 Beds 2 Baths | $359,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,412 Square Feet | Built in 1995

Ranch style home with rural feel just minutes from Payson town amenities: Movie Theater,, Grocery, Restaurants, Green Valley Lakes Park, Library and Medical Facilities/Hospital. Large fenced yard for your four footed friends. Spacious parking for all your toys; RV, boat, 4 wheelers and projects. Open concept kitchen, dining, living room, office. Plenty of space for your friends/ family to enjoy your two porches and view nature after dinner. The Owner states ''This property welcomes you with an immediate sense of peace.''

For open house information, contact Robyn Bossert, COLDWELL BANKER BISHOP REALTY-PAYSON at 928-474-2216

2902 E Lions Pocket --, Payson, 85541 3 Beds 4 Baths | $1,790,000 | Single Family Residence | 4,320 Square Feet | Built in 2006

Located on the 18th fairway of the renowned Rim Golf Club, you will discover a meticulously appointed mountain retreat that has been built to the highest of standards. Discover throughout the residence a blend of natural stone, hand-forged steel, and hardwood floors. The main level features 2 master suites and an office with built-in cabinetry. Adjacent to the stunning great room is a billiards area and bar that is inviting for entertaining. Numerous exterior landscaped areas with built-in BBQ, water feature, and in ground hot tub, encompass this retreat. Price includes a Rim Golf Membership! This home is a MUST SEE!!!

For open house information, contact Stephanie Carlock, Realty Executives at 480-948-9450

1515 W H Bar Ranch Road, Payson, 85541 4 Beds 6 Baths | $2,600,000 | Single Family Residence | 6,222 Square Feet | Built in 2008

Gorgeous high desert Santa Fe-style oasis with 360 degree views, bordering National Forest on 3 sides. Ideal as corporate or family retreat. Single level, open concept floor plan featuring inviting great room anchored by corner gaslog beehive fireplace, rich hand-hewn wood floors that continue into the gourmet kitchen with upgraded cabinets & SS appliances, quality granite counters & island buffet, walk-in pantry. This central gathering place extends out to the awesome covered patio & fully equipped outdoor kitchen with pizza oven, BBQ grill & several seating areas to sit & enjoy the sunset . Beautiful paver stone courtyard accented by a fireplace, vanishing edge pool, spa, water feature, firepit, garden area & courtyard bath with shower. Views of the Mazatzal mountains are spectacular!

For open house information, contact Sally Randall, COLDWELL BANKER BISHOP REALTY-PINE at 928-476-3282