Mineral Wells, TX

Top homes for sale in Mineral Wells

Mineral Wells Journal
Mineral Wells Journal
 8 days ago

(Mineral Wells, TX) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Mineral Wells will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

1702A Glidewell Road, Mineral Wells, 76067

4 Beds 3 Baths | $825,000 | Farm | 2,272 Square Feet | Built in 1986

Exceptional property with custom home situated atop rolling hills with beautiful panoramic views just 5.7 miles from The Baker Hotel and Spa. Property includes 10.38 acres of coastal bermudagrass, three large workshops and even an auto lift! Additional acreage available at increased price. The home features a large living and dining room with vaulted ceilings, exposed beams and extraordinary stone fireplace, all open to the large kitchen, complete with custom cabinetry and granite countertops. Acreage offers plentiful grazing, ponds, working pens and more! Must see in person to appreciate. All info is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and should be verified. Property with 39.017 acres listed as: MLS 14635013

For open house information, contact Jenna Sims, PREMIER PROPERTIES at 940-325-9555

Copyright © 2021 North Texas Real Estate Information Systems, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NTREIS-14671574)

706 Bellaire Circle, Mineral Wells, 76067

3 Beds 2 Baths | $265,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,625 Square Feet | Built in 2021

An open floor plan coupled with contemporary lines gives this new construction build a clean, modern feel. It features an 18' garage door with epoxied garage floor, mudroom lockers, large laundry room (ample room for folding station) and stained concrete floors throughout the home. Conveniently located in west Parker County, in a deed restricted development, just 15 minutes from Weatherford and an under 5 minute drive to Mineral Wells State Park. Completion date projected for September 8th.

For open house information, contact Matthew Harper, 1st Brokerage at 210-201-6250

Copyright © 2021 North Texas Real Estate Information Systems, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NTREIS-14660835)

105 Stafford Trail, Weatherford, 76088

4 Beds 3 Baths | $435,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,316 Square Feet | Built in 2021

You'll LOVE this 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home. This home has a lovely kitchen and very open floor plan. This home sits on 2 acres with NO HOA. A beautiful country setting with easy access to town. Move-in ready mid December.

For open house information, contact Michele Colafrancesco, HBS Real Estate at 817-550-6666

Copyright © 2021 North Texas Real Estate Information Systems, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NTREIS-14673835)

137 Alamo Road, Weatherford, 76088

4 Beds 3 Baths | $405,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,327 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Brand New Home being built right here in Weatherford! Beautifully situated on 2 lush acres. This 4 bedrooms, 3 full baths has a spacious open floor plan, boasts sizable kitchen island & opening to family room & overlooking the backyard. No HOA & no water bill! Estimated Completion 6-7 months. Find yourself surrounded by privacy and seclusion from the city while still minutes away from the downtown square. Txt keyword TEXAS22 to 88000 for more details.

For open house information, contact Bo Douglas Croop, Zeal, REALTORS at 817-382-2110

Copyright © 2021 North Texas Real Estate Information Systems, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NTREIS-14631839)

