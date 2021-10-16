CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

On the hunt for a home in Uvalde? These houses are on the market

 8 days ago

(Uvalde, TX) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Uvalde will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09w68h_0cTOJi1d00

1907 Hood St, Uvalde, 78801

5 Beds 2 Baths | $150,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,226 Square Feet | Built in None

This older 2 story, historic home sits on 3 1/2 lots which are out of city limits. The house is on city water and gas. There are 4 bedrooms and 1 bath downstairs, and one very large room with small bath upstairs. The upstairs room could be divided into several rooms. Would make a great boarding house, family home or some commercial business. There is room on the property to add other residences, business etc

For open house information, contact Kathleen Carr, Graves Real Estate at 830-278-9462

Copyright © 2021 San Antonio Board of Realtors&#174;. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SABORTX-1565904)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aLePR_0cTOJi1d00

108 W Evergreen St, Uvalde, 78801

3 Beds 2 Baths | $145,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,104 Square Feet | Built in 1975

Take advantage of this great investment opportunity in Uvalde, Texas! This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom "fixer upper" is perfect as a starter home or income producing property. Property is ready for you to add your own touches. You'll also find a spacious backyard with a storage shed/workshop. Also, about 20 minutes away is beautiful hill country and popular Concan! Close to schools, shopping and restaurants. Call or text 361-537-2216 to schedule your appointment to view this great piece of property! (*Seller is unaware of when house was built*)

For open house information, contact Andrea Delgado, GRI, Weichert, Realtors - The Place at 361-882-5588

Copyright © 2021 South Texas Multiple Listing Service, LLC. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CCARTX-386606)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QZt3d_0cTOJi1d00

132 Fenley St, Uvalde, 78801

2 Beds 1 Bath | $155,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,288 Square Feet | Built in 1965

Charming 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom home. Repairs just within the last year include brand new roof, every room has been textured and painted, enclosed dedicated laundry room, new light fixtures in kitchen, master bedroom and sunroom/office, new electrical panel, new hot water heater, new kitchen floor and a new mailbox, just to name a few. Beautiful hardwood floors in the open living and dining room. Door in kitchen allows easy access to 1 car garage. Fridge, microwave and oven will convey with home. Nice fenced in back yard. Spacious attic space. An quaint and charming gem, must see.

For open house information, contact Lisa Samarripa, Double K Real Estate at 210-843-8188

Copyright © 2021 San Antonio Board of Realtors&#174;. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SABORTX-1559358)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Wc7gy_0cTOJi1d00

428 Huisache Dr., Uvalde, 78801

3 Beds 2 Baths | $239,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,656 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Welcome Home! Here is a great opportunity to own a newly constructed home in the Stardust II subdivision. This home features 3bd/2ba with stained concrete floors and an open floor plan. Kitchen has granite countertops and allows you to be a part of the family atmosphere while you are preparing your favorite meals. All this charming home is missing is you and your family.

For open house information, contact Joe Haby, Pat Haby Realty at 830-278-3394

Copyright © 2021 San Antonio Board of Realtors&#174;. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SABORTX-1561507)

See more property details

