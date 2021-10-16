House hunt Bainbridge: See what’s on the market now

(Bainbridge, GA) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Bainbridge will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

921 Halll, Bainbridge, 39819 3 Beds 2 Baths | $89,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,450 Square Feet | Built in 1931

This 3 bedroom 2 bath home would be perfect for first time home buyers or investors!!! Call today!

For open house information, contact Jennifer Boutwell, ERA Simpson Realty at 229-254-1128

161 Middle Street, Colquitt, 39837 3 Beds 1 Bath | $49,900 | Single Family Residence | 936 Square Feet | Built in 1950

Great opportunity for a 3 bed 1 bath home in Colquitt, GA. Current tenant is on a month to month lease and paying $450/mo. The metal roof is less than 3 years old. Seller will owner finance with the following terms: 15% down payment, 8% fixed interest rate, 15 year amortization. Come see today! Owner is a licensed real estate agent in Georgia & Florida.

For open house information, contact Hunter Bulger, Keller Williams Town & Country Realty at 850-201-4663

118 Blue Springs Drive, Bainbridge, 39819 4 Beds 3 Baths | $499,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,762 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Endless upgrades make all the difference when filled with high-end finishes, and designer touches throughout. This amazing modern farmhouse offers the highly desirable open concept floor plan, making it comforable for family gatherings or a growing family. The fabulous gourmet kitchen hosts an extra large island, beautiful cabinetry, upgraded granite countertops,walk in pantry, high-end appliances, farmhouse sink, tumbled marble back splash with just the right touch of gold hardware & fixtures. The family room offers vaulted ceilings with warm cozy fireplace, custom cherry mantel and custom cabinetry. Relax in the master bedroom with private spa like bath featuring a designer soaking tub, seperate shower with seemless glass, patterned herringbone subway tile, custom his and her vanities with quartz countertops and large walk-in closet. You will absolutely love the large laundry room with farmhouse sink and built in cabinetry. The split floor plan offers two large guest bedrooms with walk-in closets and a full bath. You will most definitely appreciate the finished bonus/game room with its own full bath. Most importantly enjoy sitting out back on the screened porch sipping your morning coffee. Call today for your private showing.

For open house information, contact Jennifer Boutwell, ERA Simpson Realty at 229-254-1128

186 River Oaks Drive, Bainbridge, 39817 3 Beds 2 Baths | $430,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,400 Square Feet | Built in 1995

UPDATE: PRICE REDUCED AND READY TO MOVE! Have you been searching for your dream house with all the extras? Then THIS is the home for you! This beautiful three bedroom, 2 bath home in River Oaks has everything you're looking for! Beautiful inside and out with hardwood floors, a gorgeous kitchen, large bedrooms, huge bathrooms, and spacious, light and bright throughout. This home features an enormous primary suite with a separate sitting room and a huge master bathroom with French doors out to the pool patio. The second bathroom is almost two bathrooms in itself, with a large double vanity, a tub/shower combination and a separate walk-in shower, too - it's perfect for families. A huge, beautifully finished bonus room off the kitchen and backdoor opens into the screened pool patio for the best pool days. Off the other side of the kitchen, there's a sunporch that converts to a screen porch with easily removable windows for year round outdoor living. The pool is screened and accessible from both the bonus room and the master bathroom, with a large covered patio and plenty of room for play. The detached garage has space for all your toys and equipment, and even boasts an outdoor kitchen to boot! Not to mention the garage's screened porch area, perfect for outdoor dinners, plus covered parking. All this on a beautifully manicured 1.56 acres with established landscaping... and even established muscadine grapevines! This home is one you don't want to miss - call an agent to set up your showing today!

For open house information, contact Natalie Kirbo, Premier Group Realty at 229-246-9837