Top homes for sale in Walterboro

(Walterboro, SC) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Walterboro will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

474 Hampton Street, Walterboro, 29488 5 Beds 4 Baths | $475,000 | Single Family Residence | 4,553 Square Feet | Built in 1889

Heart of the Historic District! Walterboro's 474 Hampton Street defines Southern Charm. Century-old , protected, Live Oak Trees are draped in Spanish Moss. A Grand Oak graces the approach to this three-story White Colonial home. White Ionic, symmetrical columns support the tiled Southern Front Porch, heartily welcoming visitors. Built by Lewis Fripp in 1889, the Fripp family were Plantation Owners from Charleston that used their Walterboro Home to escape Summer's heat. Today this grand home boasts modern amenities while hearkening back to graceful, bygone eras. Fireplaces make almost every room cozy, yet elegant. Wood floors flow throughout the home. The first floor offers soaring 12-foot Ceilings and 9-foot Ceilings grace the other floors. This historic home was designed for gracious

1305 Brittlebank Road, Walterboro, 29488 3 Beds 4 Baths | $189,900 | Mobile Home | 2,100 Square Feet | Built in 1995

This beautiful home surrounded by vibrant landscaping and an expansive yard is waiting for you! Stunning laminate floors, elegant crown molding, refined two-toned walls with chair railing, and vaulted ceilings will immediately catch your attention upon entering this home. A formal living room and dining area will be the perfect setting for quiet evenings at home. The kitchen boasts matching appliances and plenty of counter space and storage opening up to the family room with the coziest fireplace. A bonus room is available that will be great for gaming, reading, or enjoying a good cup of coffee in the morning. The master bedroom is a true retreat with a closet for storage and a luxurious en suite bathroom with his and hers vanities and a large garden tub.

209 Forest Circle, Walterboro, 29488 2 Beds 1 Bath | $96,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,085 Square Feet | Built in 1976

House is being Sold, ''As, Is''. 2 bedroom, 1 bath w/ a bonus room that could be used as a 3rd bedroom. The house is located on a large lot, ~0.35 acres w/ an asphalt driveway leading to the workshop and detached carport in the backyard. Fenced in backyard, (chain-link). **The HVAC & shingles were replaced ~ 5 years ago.

337 Dandridge Road, Walterboro, 29488 3 Beds 2 Baths | $215,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,445 Square Feet | Built in 1974

Beautifully Maintained Brick Home in Hyde Park. This home has so much to offer. As you enter the front doors you are met by a nice Formal Living room that flows into a nice Formal dining room. There are french door leading to a Giant 24x40 Great Room and open kitchen. The kitchen has an abundance of cabinets and built ins with so much storage. The large brick Fireplace consists of Gas Logs that have rarely been used. There are 3 nice sized bedrooms and 1 1/2 baths. There are two paved driveways with ample parking for a large family or gatherings. The back yard has a small workshop for your tools and paved patio area perfect for barbecues on those lowcountry nights! This home already has new windows throughout, newer roof and has been lovingly cared for.

