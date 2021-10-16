Check out these Defuniak Springs homes on the market

(Defuniak Springs, FL) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Defuniak Springs. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

62 Juniper Avenue, Defuniak Springs, 32433 2 Beds 1 Bath | $165,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,396 Square Feet | Built in 1974

Great home with lots of potential. Plenty of character and options with this property. Located on three lots with several outbuildings and a 16 x 20 pole barn. This property is completely fenced in and ready for your pets and hobbies. Call to schedule a viewing today.

145 Campground Point, Defuniak Springs, 32433 3 Beds 2 Baths | $135,900 | Mobile Home | 1,344 Square Feet | Built in 1985

** BACK ON THE MARKET at no fault of the seller** Pristine WATERFRONT property on the beautiful Lake Holley. City water, electricity and septic are already in place just waiting for you to build your dream home. This is a large piece of property divided into three lots all having access to the water with a dock and boat ramp making it an amazing opportunity for an investor. Located just off Hwy 331 North about 5 minutes from town. It is estimated at about a 40 minute drive to the white sandy beaches of South Walton. You can be in Panama City or Dothan in about an hour - Destin or Fort Walton Beach in about 45 minutes. Contains 3 lots. One is waterfront with 76 ft adjoining Lake Holley, one lot is wooded and the third and

368 Windflower, Other Florida, 32433 3 Beds 2 Baths | $139,900 | 1,404 Square Feet | Built in 2007

FOR SALE- FINANCING AVAILABLE! - 368 Windflower St. Defuniak Springs, FL.- Spacious 3 bedroom 2 baths. Big family room with a cozy fire place and a rocking chair front porch. Recently renovated with updated kitchen, new appliances, new floor covering and fresh paint. This home is Move in Ready! Located in the country just out side of town with Destin and Santa Rosa Beaches just to the south. Several financing programs are available with historically low rates. Possible seller financing available and First time home buyers welcome.

158 W Cypress Avenue, Defuniak Springs, 32433 3 Beds 2 Baths | $179,900 | Mobile Home | 1,475 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Beautiful Brand New 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Manufactured Home. This home is ENERGY STAR RATED with upgraded insulation, OSB Wrap with House Wrap, Lux Low E Thermo-Pane Windows that fold down for easy cleaning. This home has a framed decor accent wall in the living area and sliding glass doors located at the back of the home off of the dining area. Kitchen is equipped with deep stainless steel kitchen sink, fully cabinet/wall encased refrigerator, Kitchen Island and a fantastic coffee bar set-up between the kitchen and laundry room. The master bathroom features a double vanity and 40'X60' soaker tub/shower combo, with 1 walk in closet in the bathroom and another walk in closet in master bedroom. Guest bedrooms both have decent sized closets. Don't miss out on your chance to view this beauty!!

